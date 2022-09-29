Tech providers support QAR SOA proposals

Financial planning technology providers have agreed with the Quality of Advice Review's (QAR) proposal to remove Statements of Advice.

Advice Intelligence founder and chief executive Jacqui Henderson said QAR chair Michelle Levy makes a critical point, consumers want good advice, not documents and processes.

In the response, titled Through the Lens of the Modern Adviser, Henderson highlights extensive research that points to the SOA adding little value.

"With years of evidence clearly indicating that SOAs do not hold the true value of advice for most consumers, and with the traditional advice industry placing so much emphasis on the value resonating in the form of an SOA document, it is precisely this disconnect I hope we can solve through the simplification of laws within our evolving advice profession, to ultimately uplift the consumer experience," she said.

Henderson also pointed to the good advice duty and said she believes it can allow for more innovative and consumer-centric ways of delivering financial advice, that are flexible for both provider and consumer.

"However, there's a contrasting effect I will highlight," she said.

"Relaxing regulation also comes with a balance of quality of advice. The changes proposed do revert us back to a product-first methodology."

Henderson said she raised this issue directly with Levy who responded that best interest requirements would remain a part of the good advice framework.

"Specifically, indicating that the advice needs to reasonably benefit the client and that the advice provider has a duty twice under the current Corporations Act," Henderson explained.

"Her argument also refers to this point the greater the risk of harm, the more work a provider will need to do to be satisfied they are in fact providing good advice, thus there are enough regulatory guidelines to roll back to for consumer protection."

Overall, she felt optimistic that the industry may be steps away from delivering affordable digital advice and applauded Levy for listening and taking a firm stance.

"My view is that there is a spectrum that exists around digital advice. We also require some clear reference points around the taxonomy and various models that advice businesses can adopt," she said.

Henderson said the four main categories of advice models she landed on are digital product advice, hybrid product advice, digital personal advice, and hybrid personal advice.

Midwinter also welcomed the review's proposal to remove the requirement to provide an SOA and allow advisers to provide advice in the way that best suits their customers.

"However, we believe consumers will still want and need to be provided with an artefact, as a record of their engagement with a financial adviser, with the primary objective being to inform and explain the advice provided and demonstrate its value," Midwinter chief commercial officer Steve Davison said.

Under the proposal, clients are still able to request documentation.

However, the Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP) agreed with Midwinter, saying that despite some good points coming out of QAR, the proposition of keeping documents on file and only submitting them to clients if they ask isn't one of them.

"It's likely to lead to greater risk of poor documentation and a future increased workload for the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)," it said.

IMAP did acknowledge Levy's recognition of the "bureaucratic approach' at ASIC.

"Which has resulted in needless box-ticking, paperwork and duplication. We also believe that making digital advice creation easier will be of value," it said.

Davison added that technology may be a key enabler for banks, superannuation funds, and other financial product providers to deliver a scalable personal advice service.

"The industry has been strangled by regulation that is focused on the process rather than the outcome of advice. We see the shift to focus on consumer outcomes as a positive way forward for the industry," he said.

"Digitally enabled advice creates opportunities for advisers to help more people and will fuel the industry's growth. A hybrid model where simple advice is delivered through digital channels and more complicated advice by a human adviser is the way of the future. The technology to enable this already exists; the proposed quality of advice reforms will make it easier for advice businesses to adopt this tech."