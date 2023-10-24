Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Superhero announces strategic hires

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   12:37PM

The fintech and wealth management platform has made three key hires as it prepares to unveil a series of initiatives in the coming weeks.

Superhero has named Kimberly McAvoy, the former head of superannuation projects at Vanguard Australia, as its head of strategic projects.

McAvoy has been with Vanguard for almost eight years and held various senior roles during that time, including head of client services and senior manager of business program management.

Superhero has also appointed Karen Arndell to the role of lead customer operations for both Australia and New Zealand.

Arndell joins from HUB24, where she previously held the role head of product operations.

Further, Gabriella Donnelly has been appointed senior superannuation administrative manager, leading Superhero's super operations.

Donnelly brings extensive experience in superannuation and project management having led the EISS merger with Cbus earlier this year.

Superhero stated that these appointments have been announced during a period of strong momentum as it readies for several major initiatives.

The company's chief executive and co-founder John Winters expressed excitement in welcoming the new additions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly, Gabriella, Karen, and 12 others to the Superhero family since the start of the financial year," he said.

"The additional expertise across the business will play a pivotal role in shaping our future and driving Superhero's commitment to offering exceptional services to our customers and members."

Following the introduction of Superhero's 2021 flagship product, Superhero Super, the company said it swiftly garnered the interest of investors.

The offering builds on its share trading business and enables the company to strategically transition towards helping customers create long-term, sustainable wealth.

"Superhero Super is at the forefront of our efforts," said Winters.

"Our focus is offering a seamless platform to deliver better financial outcomes for members as well as better supporting our growing community of investors and superannuation members in managing and growing their wealth."

As the start of a new year approaches, Winters said the company remains dedicated to its mission of empowering Australians to achieve financial success.

"With a strengthened team and a renewed focus on superannuation, we are well-positioned to continue our journey as a leading innovator in the Australian wealth management landscape," he concluded.

