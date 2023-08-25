SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clients

SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clientsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023 12:43PM
Equity Trustees has inked a deal with SuperConcepts to ensure the clients of Australian Executor Trustees' platforms business continue to receive specialist administration services.
When EQT acquired AET from Insignia Financial last year, it flagged it intended to exit the platform services space, having primarily acquired the business for its trustee services capabilities. This deal is EQT executing that plan, with communications to be sent to advisers and clients shortly.
Under the agreement, SuperConcepts can receive referred SMSF and platform management services clients from EQT, which acquired AET from Insignia Financial last year.
It will also provide outsourced administration services to SAFs via SuperMate, through an arrangement with EQT's super trustee. EQT will remain as trustee of the funds and will provide select non-standard asset custody for the SAFs via another subsidiary.
The two companies will work together closely to ensure a seamless transition, they said. The separate transition of SAF administration should complete in the second half of next year.
It's the first major announcement from SuperConcepts since it was offloaded by AMP to an investor group in June comprising private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners and several advice industry veterans.
"As the only SMSF administrator with software accreditation, and one of only 12 SuperStream suppliers approved by the Australian Tax Office, SuperConcepts is uniquely qualified to efficiently and securely service the administration needs of these clients and their advisers," SuperConcepts managing director Matthew Rowe said.
"This agreement stems from rigorous due diligence by both parties to secure optimal client outcomes. With a dedicated team streamlining the onboarding of referred clients, we aim to automate much of the process for a swift and smooth service transition."
Meantime, EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said: "We are pleased to have reached an arrangement with the market leading provider of administration services, which is an excellent outcome for clients of this part of the AET business. For Equity Trustees, the exit from the platforms business enables us to maintain our focus on our core business of trustee services."
This follows the confirmation by EQT last week that it will exit its UK and Ireland businesses. It also recently combined its corporate and super trustee businesses.
As for its FY23 results, EQT posted underlying net profits after tax of $29.1 million, up 19.4%, and a 26.8% increase in revenues to $141 million. Its funds under management, administration and supervision also rose in the year, up 7.5% to $160 billion.
