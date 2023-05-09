Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Supercharging Australia's climate investment action

BY ALEX DUNNIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   8:00PM

Australia is one of the world's savviest and highest-performance institutional investor markets, and the way it has embraced climate active and ESG investment strategies is about to be supercharged.

After almost a decade-and-a-half of climate and energy government policy vacuum, Budget 2022-23 will align Australia's institutional investors, industries and massive capital creation opportunities around a framework that aims to reclaim attention from the US's climate policy protectionism policy introduced by president Joe Biden.

In announcing a spectrum of climate action and ESG investment initiatives, the Albanese government hopes to unlock tens of billions of dollars in new capital, and in the process future-proof Australia's energy system. The policy will also address the national security risks implicit in Australia's current reliance on imported oil, indirectly addressed by Australia's recently announced military strategy realignment.

Central to this is an integrated policy architecture for the trillions of dollars of investment capital managed in Australia. Starting with the creation of a national Net Zero Authority that will not only create standards for net-zero investment initiatives, but also will coordinate the development of a clean energy economy and seek to ensure the investment opportunities that flow from this will be shared across industry sectors, different segments of the workforce, regional areas and Australia's First Nations people.

Accompanying this will be a New Energy Apprenticeships program to deliver 10,000 apprenticeships and a Clean Energy Capacity Study to explore future workforce needs and opportunities.

One of the cores of this framework will be the $23 billion that has been committed to 'rewiring' Australia's electricity grid and $17 billion that has been committed to economic sectors such as Australia's resources sector to promote the capturing of alternative energies such as hydrogen, and extraction of the critical minerals, metals and rare earths that will be needed to build electrical assets technology.

Integrated supporting initiatives include Tasmania's Battery of the Nation project and various Renewable Energy Zones including offshore wind projects in Victoria, critical transmission assets in New South Wales, the $10 billion Capacity Investment Scheme, the cross-government National Energy Transformation Partnership and the Australian-made Battery Plan.

To ensure investor and community confidence in many aspects of these programs, the government will enhance the disclosure frameworks encapsulated within the 2023 Safeguard Mechanism legislation. For example, it will develop a purpose-built Sustainable Finance Taxonomy, introduce a Sovereign Green Bonds program and strengthen the framework of mandatory climate-related financial disclosure requirements for large businesses and financial institutions including superannuation funds and investment managers.

Abatement strategies utilised by these players will also be scrutinised more intensely to ensure confidence in the Australian Carbon Credits Units system.

By implication, regulatory action designed to punish financial institutions alleged to be practicing greenwashing will be amplified to become more aggressive and given additional resources.

The climate action energy and investment policy framework announced in the budget will also include international climate action and infrastructure partnerships with Indonesia and Pacific island nations.

Read more: USAustraliaESGBudgetIntegratedAlbaneseAustralian Carbon Credits UnitsBattery PlanCapacity Investment SchemeClean Energy Capacity StudyFirst NationsIndonesiaJoe BidenNational Energy Transformation PartnershipNet Zero AuthorityNew Energy ApprenticeshipsNew South WalesPacificRenewable EnergySovereign Green BondsSustainable Finance TaxonomyTasmaniaVictoria
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia's enviable debt levels
Apple dives deeper into financial services
How this budget was built
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies
GBST acquires WealthConnect platform
Payday super to boost retirement savings for millions
ASX red alert: Soaring negative cash flows raise concerns
Future Fund trumps market averages
Superannuation market defies capital market chaos

Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.