Supercharging Australia's climate investment action

Supercharging Australia's climate investment actionBY ALEX DUNNIN | TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023 8:00PM
Australia is one of the world's savviest and highest-performance institutional investor markets, and the way it has embraced climate active and ESG investment strategies is about to be supercharged.
After almost a decade-and-a-half of climate and energy government policy vacuum, Budget 2022-23 will align Australia's institutional investors, industries and massive capital creation opportunities around a framework that aims to reclaim attention from the US's climate policy protectionism policy introduced by president Joe Biden.
In announcing a spectrum of climate action and ESG investment initiatives, the Albanese government hopes to unlock tens of billions of dollars in new capital, and in the process future-proof Australia's energy system. The policy will also address the national security risks implicit in Australia's current reliance on imported oil, indirectly addressed by Australia's recently announced military strategy realignment.
Central to this is an integrated policy architecture for the trillions of dollars of investment capital managed in Australia. Starting with the creation of a national Net Zero Authority that will not only create standards for net-zero investment initiatives, but also will coordinate the development of a clean energy economy and seek to ensure the investment opportunities that flow from this will be shared across industry sectors, different segments of the workforce, regional areas and Australia's First Nations people.
Accompanying this will be a New Energy Apprenticeships program to deliver 10,000 apprenticeships and a Clean Energy Capacity Study to explore future workforce needs and opportunities.
One of the cores of this framework will be the $23 billion that has been committed to 'rewiring' Australia's electricity grid and $17 billion that has been committed to economic sectors such as Australia's resources sector to promote the capturing of alternative energies such as hydrogen, and extraction of the critical minerals, metals and rare earths that will be needed to build electrical assets technology.
Integrated supporting initiatives include Tasmania's Battery of the Nation project and various Renewable Energy Zones including offshore wind projects in Victoria, critical transmission assets in New South Wales, the $10 billion Capacity Investment Scheme, the cross-government National Energy Transformation Partnership and the Australian-made Battery Plan.
To ensure investor and community confidence in many aspects of these programs, the government will enhance the disclosure frameworks encapsulated within the 2023 Safeguard Mechanism legislation. For example, it will develop a purpose-built Sustainable Finance Taxonomy, introduce a Sovereign Green Bonds program and strengthen the framework of mandatory climate-related financial disclosure requirements for large businesses and financial institutions including superannuation funds and investment managers.
Abatement strategies utilised by these players will also be scrutinised more intensely to ensure confidence in the Australian Carbon Credits Units system.
By implication, regulatory action designed to punish financial institutions alleged to be practicing greenwashing will be amplified to become more aggressive and given additional resources.
The climate action energy and investment policy framework announced in the budget will also include international climate action and infrastructure partnerships with Indonesia and Pacific island nations.
