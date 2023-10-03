Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super tax break changes open for consultation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023   12:27PM

Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

From 2025-26, the proposed law states that for members with total superannuation balances of $3 million, the concessional tax rate of 30% will apply. Those with less than $3 million will be taxed at 15%.

The proposed changes housed under two draft legislations - Treasury Laws Amendment (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Bill 2023 and Superannuation (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Imposition Bill 2023 - cover APRA-regulated funds, self-managed super funds, and exempt public sector schemes.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that the "modest adjustment to apply after the next election will affect only a handful of people".

"The 0.5% of people with superannuation balances above $3 million will still receive tax breaks, just slightly less generous. The remaining 99.5% of Australians with superannuation accounts are not affected at all," he said in releasing the draft legislation.

Members with negative superannuation earnings from balances above $3 million will be carried forward and will then be used to reduce the amount of super earnings in future income years.

"The change will not alter the amounts of money people can put into super, and it applies to future earnings - it's not retrospective," Chalmers said.

"The amendments are consistent with the government's proposed objective of superannuation, to preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way."

The consultation period runs until October 18.

HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton said in a recent Financial Standard podcast that the proposed changes many pain points.

An analysis by the Financial Services Council of Australian Taxation Office data found a significant portion of Australian taxpayers will breach the cap in their lifetime and 500,000 individuals currently saving for retirement or already retired could be impacted if the cap remains unindexed.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

