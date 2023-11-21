Super Members Council names chief executive

Super Members Council names chief executiveBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 21 NOV 2023 12:45PM
The Super Members Council of Australia (SMC), the new advocacy body representing profit-to-member super funds, has appointed Misha Schubert as its inaugural chief executive.
Schubert will move to SMC following a tenure as chief executive at Science and Technology Australia. She's also held senior communication and advocacy roles, including at Universities Australia and the RECOGNISE movement, and has a background as a journalist.
Schubert, who will commence with SMC in late February, expressed that it was a great honour to lead the council, which was formed after the merger of Industry Super Australia (ISA) and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST).
"This is a great responsibility and opportunity to build a powerful voice for those 10 million Australians who entrust their savings with profit-to-member super funds," Schubert said.
"I thank the SMC Board for their confidence and am excited to help write the next chapter of the great Australian superannuation story together. It will be a privilege to help secure the very best retirement for so many millions of Australians."
SMC interim chair Nicola Roxon explained that a key driver in establishing SMC was the need for deliberate and thoughtful leadership in superannuation policy that reflects our modern society and economy, in an ever-changing environment.
"The skills, fresh insight and gravitas Schubert will bring to the role as chief executive will help SMC achieve those goals," Roxon said.
"She will bring energy and perspective to this important work, just at the right time."
Schubert will be based in Canberra with a "regular presence" in Melbourne.
