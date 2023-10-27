Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super member loyalty on the rise: Data

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 OCT 2023   12:18PM

Loyalty among superannuation fund members is at a three-year high, with just 18% now intending to take their retirement savings elsewhere.

That's according to the latest CSBA FEAL Superannuation CX Benchmarking report, which surveyed more than 7200 members from 100 different super funds. It's also an improvement on the report's last iteration, in which 25% of members said they were considering a switch.

At 18%, members' intention to switch is the lowest it's been in three years.

"Those at the highest risk of switching, referring to members who gave a rating of nine and 10 out of 10, fell from 9% to just 5% - the lowest level we've seen since 2018," CSBA CX director of finance Sam Monteath said.

And it fell across all member segments, with shorter tenure members falling from 32% to 22% and younger members dropping to 23% from 32%.

"Outside of performance and returns, trust (26%) and competitive fees and charges (23%) were the single most important factors driving loyalty, with both factors at their highest levels in the four years since measurement started," Monteath said.

Overall satisfaction improved marginally from 7.7 to 7.9, as did ease of dealing which moved from 8.0 to 8.1. Net promoter score went from +15 to +17.

Digging specifically into members approaching retirement age, this cohort remained the weakest with member sentiment rating lowest on almost every metric. For example, their overall satisfaction was just 7.4, net promoter score was just +4, and retirement empowerment scored just 64% compared to the average 71%.

This shows there is a large, untapped opportunity for super funds here, Monteath said.

"The Retirement Income Strategy is an obvious starting point," she said.

"However, the critical question that trustees must ask themselves is: how much do I know and understand the members in this segment?

"The effectiveness of any program will depend on the depth of your understanding of the behaviour and attitudes of your members. Good engagement can only be built on a sound knowledge base."

Finally, Monteath said metrics related to funds' quality of service scored the lowest among participants.

'Making me feel like a valued member' scored just 7.3 out of 10, as did 'They proactively help me understand everything I need to know about my super'. 'When I contact the fund, they go the extra mile' also only scored 7.4 out of 10.

"Comments from members who regarded their fund highly on going the extra mile cited clear service-related themes such as personalised service, knowledgeable staff, and efficient response times," Monteath said.

CSBA FEAL Superannuation CX BenchmarkingSam Monteath
