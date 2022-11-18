Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Super funds told to report asset valuations more frequently

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 18 NOV 2022   12:58PM

APRA has released updated guidance on investment governance for superannuation trustees.

The update, which comes into effect in January of next year, is designed to assist trustees in meeting their requirements under the recently strengthened Prudential Standard SPS 530 Investment Governance (SPS 530).

Draft Prudential Practice Guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530) also includes additional guidance on liquidity management, stress testing, and valuations practices.

APRA said it expects that an RSE licensee would demonstrate adequate liquidity management practices equal with the nature, risk, and complexity of investments and business operations.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"An RSE licensee would demonstrate how their liquidity risk tolerances are informed by characteristics of the RSE and its investment options through consideration of benefit design, member demographics, the range of investment options offered, and the level of transactional activity," the regulator said.

As such, RSE licensees are directed to develop and monitor early warning indicators to identify emerging liquidity risks, appropriate liquidity buffers within each option, and liquidity limits or triggers for deteriorating cash flow positions.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Further, RSE licensees are told to consider the potential impacts on beneficiaries of secondary risks associated with liquidity risk, including the impact of selling assets at a 'stale' price, the impact on portfolio quality of an increasing proposition of illiquid assets, and the cost of restoring portfolio quality.

On stress testing, the regulator said it expects an RSE licensee would be able to "clearly demonstrate" how its program corresponds with the risks and nature of its investment strategy, and that the scope is regularly reviewed and refined.

"Specifically, areas of a stress testing program should consider a range of scenarios across systemic market-wide risks, macroeconomic events, and targeted events; documenting how the scenarios are likely to transmit to the investment portfolio; and determining the frequency which stress-testing would be conducted," APRA said.

Meanwhile, on valuation governance, APRA affirmed that it wanted RSE licensees to adopt a rigorous and active approach that ensured an appropriate reflection of asset valuations, also recognising the impact on performance.

Relating to unlisted assets, for valuations undertaken by external managers, APRA calls for RSE licensees to show how external manger's valuation methodology, hierarchy of sources of information and frequency of valuations, in normal and stressed situations, are consistent with the terms of its arrangement.

The regulator also wants RSE licensees to demonstrate how any potential conflicts of interest arising from the external manager providing its own valuations are to be managed.

Additionally, APRA insisted that RSE licensees consider increasing the level and frequency of reporting and valuation oversight during times of heighted market volatility. At the very least, APRA hopes RSE licensees undertake valuations on at least a quarterly basis.

"Where an RSE licensee chooses to undertake valuations less frequently, APRA expects the RSE licensee would demonstrate how it has determined that the valuation frequency is appropriate. Factors that would inform valuation frequency include, but are not limited to, the frequency with which member transactions are permitted, how valuation data is incorporated in unit prices/crediting rates, access to valuation information and costs," APRA stated.

Speaking to the intention of the updated guidance, APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "Many funds have grown in size and complexity and the intensity and quality of governance must keep pace. In strengthening investment governance, APRA expects to see trustees having investment strategies that are in the best financial interests of their members, including robust oversight of valuations of assets and improved liquidity management."

APRA is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders on the draft guidance, the consultation period closes on 17 March 2023.

Read more: APRARSEDraft Prudential Practice Guide SPGInvestment Governance SPGInvestment Governance SPSMargaret ColePrudential Standard SPS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers
APRA slaps extra conditions on Insignia trustees
New APRA chair named
Super is enabling private market democratisation: PGIM
YFYS manipulation leaves members worse off: ISA
APRA proposes safeguards against risk events in super
APRA reinforces capital call expectations
Don't water down YFYS: Grattan Institute
Members stick with dud super funds
Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

Editor's Choice

IFM Investors, UniSuper buy PRP stake

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
IFM Investors and UniSuper have acquired a majority interest in PRP Diagnostic Imaging.

JANA names new principal consultants

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:37PM
JANA Investment Advisers has promoted four staff members to principal consultants, including Jo Leaper, its high-profile head of operational consulting.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Graham

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:27PM
Speaking at the Financial Standard Technical Services Forum in Sydney this week, Assured Support managing director Sean Graham said that the Quality of Advice Review is disappointing for advisers who have worked hard to build the foundations of an advanced profession, only to be faced with continuous ...

Forrests invest in post-war, green Ukraine

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:39PM
Andrew and Nicola Forrest's investment firm has committed nearly $750 million to a fund dedicated to rebuilding post-war Ukraine's infrastructure with green and digital assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.