Super funds told to report asset valuations more frequently

APRA has released updated guidance on investment governance for superannuation trustees.

The update, which comes into effect in January of next year, is designed to assist trustees in meeting their requirements under the recently strengthened Prudential Standard SPS 530 Investment Governance (SPS 530).

Draft Prudential Practice Guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530) also includes additional guidance on liquidity management, stress testing, and valuations practices.

APRA said it expects that an RSE licensee would demonstrate adequate liquidity management practices equal with the nature, risk, and complexity of investments and business operations.

"An RSE licensee would demonstrate how their liquidity risk tolerances are informed by characteristics of the RSE and its investment options through consideration of benefit design, member demographics, the range of investment options offered, and the level of transactional activity," the regulator said.

As such, RSE licensees are directed to develop and monitor early warning indicators to identify emerging liquidity risks, appropriate liquidity buffers within each option, and liquidity limits or triggers for deteriorating cash flow positions.

Further, RSE licensees are told to consider the potential impacts on beneficiaries of secondary risks associated with liquidity risk, including the impact of selling assets at a 'stale' price, the impact on portfolio quality of an increasing proposition of illiquid assets, and the cost of restoring portfolio quality.

On stress testing, the regulator said it expects an RSE licensee would be able to "clearly demonstrate" how its program corresponds with the risks and nature of its investment strategy, and that the scope is regularly reviewed and refined.

"Specifically, areas of a stress testing program should consider a range of scenarios across systemic market-wide risks, macroeconomic events, and targeted events; documenting how the scenarios are likely to transmit to the investment portfolio; and determining the frequency which stress-testing would be conducted," APRA said.

Meanwhile, on valuation governance, APRA affirmed that it wanted RSE licensees to adopt a rigorous and active approach that ensured an appropriate reflection of asset valuations, also recognising the impact on performance.

Relating to unlisted assets, for valuations undertaken by external managers, APRA calls for RSE licensees to show how external manger's valuation methodology, hierarchy of sources of information and frequency of valuations, in normal and stressed situations, are consistent with the terms of its arrangement.

The regulator also wants RSE licensees to demonstrate how any potential conflicts of interest arising from the external manager providing its own valuations are to be managed.

Additionally, APRA insisted that RSE licensees consider increasing the level and frequency of reporting and valuation oversight during times of heighted market volatility. At the very least, APRA hopes RSE licensees undertake valuations on at least a quarterly basis.

"Where an RSE licensee chooses to undertake valuations less frequently, APRA expects the RSE licensee would demonstrate how it has determined that the valuation frequency is appropriate. Factors that would inform valuation frequency include, but are not limited to, the frequency with which member transactions are permitted, how valuation data is incorporated in unit prices/crediting rates, access to valuation information and costs," APRA stated.

Speaking to the intention of the updated guidance, APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "Many funds have grown in size and complexity and the intensity and quality of governance must keep pace. In strengthening investment governance, APRA expects to see trustees having investment strategies that are in the best financial interests of their members, including robust oversight of valuations of assets and improved liquidity management."

APRA is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders on the draft guidance, the consultation period closes on 17 March 2023.