Super funds increasing offshore investment, currency hedging lessens: NAB

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   12:46PM

According to NAB's latest super insights report, funds are increasingly diversifying internationally; offshore investment allocations rose to 47.8% in 2022, up from 46.8% in the previous year.

The report, which surveyed 41 funds comprising 85% of the sector's assets under management (AUM) as per APRA data, noted that large funds spearheaded the trend towards international assets.

NAB executive, markets corporate and institutional sales John Bennet said the 2023 report expanded in scope in order to provide deeper insights on how funds are adapting their investment decisions and implementation processes to reflect challenging market conditions and continued regulatory change.

"A key finding is the continued internationalisation of investment portfolios, which highlights the ongoing challenge for large funds in deploying incoming capital to the domestic market without amplifying concentration risk," Bennet said.

He told Financial Standard that there's a noticeable division, with larger firms leading the charge, which is intuitively logical considering the scale they're managing.

"They're addressing applied concentration risks from channelling incoming funds predominantly into domestic markets. This approach is sensible and expected, though not necessarily surprising. There's a distinct large firm-small firm split in terms of driving the push for increased internationalisation."

The 2023 report also revealed that while funds are continuing to increase offshore holdings, they are also favouring unlisted asset classes, with private credit and unlisted international infrastructure the most favoured asset class, followed by unlisted property. This is in contrast to the previous report in 2021, in which listed equities figured most prominently.

"While there has been increasing scrutiny over illiquidity and valuations of unlisted assets, funds still view these asset classes as attractive for delivering long term returns for members. It's expected the relative exposure to these asset classes will increase in the new two years," Bennett said.

"It wouldn't be unexpected if, in our next survey we find that international asset holdings have surpassed 50% for the first time, a development that would certainly generate significant headlines."

The report also revealed that currency hedge ratios remain at near historic lows, despite the low valuation of the Australian dollar in the six months preceding the report.

"In a perhaps surprising finding, both the heightened concerns about the health of the global economy and the outlook for more growth orientated assets have for the most part overridden the incentives to reduce foreign currency exposure and take advantage of the historically cheap levels of the AUD, given the perceived defensive qualities of running significant short AUD exposure," Bennett said.

Read more: NABAUDBennettAPRAJohn Bennet
