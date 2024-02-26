Super funds in pole position for expanded advice

Superannuation funds will have a leg up over life insurers and banks once the federal government implements its proposal to expand financial advice.

This is according to industry experts who say that super funds are in good stead to bolster the availability and affordability of "simple personal advice" as part of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes package of reforms, which includes creating a new class of financial advisers called "Qualified Advisers" (QAs) who will not be financially incentivised.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood said there is less immediacy for banks and life insurers to enter advice.

"Banks [in particular], may feel that they've been burned on advice and may require a fair bit of certainty to entice them back into the advice space and we may see that take a little longer," she told a recent PritchittBland event.

"The reputational damage that some of the big brands suffered in advice will mean that they will need a lot of certainty before they start to move back in."

Some fear the new class of advisers will end up as proxy salespeople driven by commissions - the type of behaviour exposed by the Hayne Royal Commission. Abood, however, doesn't see history repeating itself.

"I think the super funds are also very well aware of the reputational risks that they run by having any kind of systemic approach to QAs that would bear accusation. So, I think that they will be quite careful to ensure that these people have the right set of incentives," she said.

Super funds have been able to provide intra-fund advice since 2013 and as they continuously invest in upgrading their member services infrastructure, an enhanced financial advice offering can leverage off these.

KPMG partner Linda Elkins sees super funds undertake "transformative projects" that aim to improve their capabilities in providing member experiences and services.

Digitisation, improving their administration model, and seeing where artificial intelligence (AI) can play a role are some examples.

"Increased competition, the need to focus on retirement, and the likelihood that funds are going to [provide] more advice are causing funds to say, 'well, what are the capabilities am I going to need to [implement these] because they have not historically done it," she told last week's SMSF Association Conference.

Last year, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said that superannuation's highly regulated framework makes it the ideal context to make advice more accessible, adding that it is a "much safer sandbox" compared to other industries like banking or other managed investment schemes.

"If we can't make it work inside of RSEs or inside of superannuation funds, it's going to be incredibly challenging for us to do the stuff that we need to do in other parts of the financial services industry," he said at the time.

For banks to enter advice, RMIT University senior lecturer in finance and program manager My Nguyen said that they can leverage their existing customer base, data, and technology to provide low-cost and high-quality advice to their customers and enhance customer loyalty and retention.

"Banks could improve their reputation and trust, by complying with the higher standards of conduct and ethics for providing services and advice, and by demonstrating their social responsibility and sustainability," she said.

Conversely, will the banks be prepared for more regulatory scrutiny and higher compliance costs particularly if there is no additional revenue to buffer such additional time and effort?

Nguyen said stricter rules on the banks will mean managing of conflicts of interest and keeping on top of consumer protections.

"Banks could face increased customer dissatisfaction and litigation, if the quality and suitability of the advice provided by the banks are questioned or challenged by the customers, or if the advice leads to poor financial outcomes or losses for the customers," she said.

For life insurers, Abood said that they are "probably more proximate and they have a need to support existing clients who may no longer have an adviser, for example."

"So, my guess is that they will move more quickly than the banks," she said.