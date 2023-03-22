Newspaper icon
Super funds have the power to make change: Advocates

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:32PM

Super funds can better support more Australians in retirement from a diversity standpoint by investing wisely and understanding who their members are, the Conference of Major Super Funds has heard.

Athlete and disability advocate Dylan Alcott and Homelessness Australia chief executive Kate Colvin spoke on a panel about the way super funds can engage and communicate with diverse member cohorts to create better outcomes.

"It comes back to the purpose of super which is for people to have a decent retirement and having a decent retirement income is part of that picture," said Colvin.

"But, if the cost of living keeps going up then to have a decent retirement the income becomes the means to that end."

Colvin said investing in affordable housing is one way to help achieve a decent retirement standard for more Australians.

"Your members need to be able to have money in their pocket, but also to only spend a reasonable proportion of it on their housing costs, so investing in housing would be a benefit to members," she said.

Colvin said homelessness is occurring in people who are 55 and over due to poverty and housing prices.

She added there will also be a significant number of people who hit retirement age with mortgage debt or rental obligations.

"It's increasing significantly and that's two cohorts, people who couldn't afford to get into home ownership and those who did own a home and have had to sell up because they can't maintain those payments," she said.

It's here that there is a flow onto effect to homelessness.

"The investment in social housing over the past couple of decades has decreased so as a consequence, social housing has decreased as well, that's how we've ended up in this situation," she said.

"As the biggest set of investors, super is critical in the housing crisis. I don't think it's ever going to get fixed without super funds; that's why it's so important to be part of that conversation," she said.

Meanwhile, Alcott reminded the industry of its great power to drive change by investing in areas that support inclusive causes.

"You influence a lot of people; you are hugely powerful and the people you invest in also have power. So, if you decided not to invest in something that is not socially inclusive then others will look at that and do the same," he explained.

"There is a flow-on effect to society; it's about caring and taking that next step to be better and influence. The most important thing to do is make a start, whether that's upskilling or acting."

Colvin agreed if super funds make smarter investment decisions, the benefits could be huge.

"Are you investing in areas that will make Australia a better and more inclusive place in the future, or are you investing in something that is going to increase inequality or downgrade the environment?" she questioned the audience.

"It's about having that global realistic picture and knowing what is achieved by investment because investment is a means to an end and the end is to generate return but there are other outcomes that create a better Australia."

In summary, Alcott said a way for super funds to support members with disabilities is to know who they are.

"If your marketing and communication is more inclusive then it might appeal to someone like my parents who have a disabled child," he said.

"As a company you need to reflect your members, potentially 20% of them could have a disability so who you employ should mirror that."

He said the time to engage with diverse members is now.

"Older Australians, what do they have a lot more of? Potentially disabilities, as you get older long-term can become a problem. All the different diversity streams are affected by disability because it can happen to absolutely anybody at any time. That's why it's important to care about it," he concluded.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

Read more: Conference of Major Super FundsKate ColvinDylan AlcottHomelessness AustraliaAISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesConference of Major Superannuation FundsFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

