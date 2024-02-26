Super funds convene with assistant treasurer

Representatives from the Super Members Council (SMC) met with assistant treasurer Stephen Jones to explore strategies for bolstering customer service.

Industry super funds, in collaboration with the SMC, initiated a roundtable discussion last week with Jones, focusing on how the government could expedite the process for insurance claims and death benefits.

They also briefed the minister on new initiatives by super funds to improve service delivery.

"The entire super industry is deeply committed to ensuring the highest possible standards of customer service - that's what Australians with their retirement savings in super rightly expect," SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said.

"But we know that, on occasion, the super sector has fallen short of meeting those expectations - and that's not good enough. This meeting is a clear signal of the sector's shared resolve to do better - with profit-to-member funds determined to lead the way."

In cases involving complex claims - such as those with multiple death benefit claimants, individuals with complex relationship histories, or instances where no clear binding death nominations exist - trustees are bound by strict legal requirements to perform thorough verifications prior to disbursing payments.

"... we're acutely aware that, in these cases, anything less than a quick and easy process could lead to further distress for members at an already deeply traumatic time," Schubert said.

On average, death benefit payments are processed in just over one month.

The roundtable explored "regulatory barriers" the government could remove to facilitate quicker processing and higher service standards.

Proposals included introducing a digital binding death nomination form and integrating all state and territory-issued ID documents into the government's digital verification service.

This discussion also floated the idea of legally recognising Indigenous kinship arrangements and culturally adopted children as death beneficiaries.

As previously reported by FS Sustainability, First Nations people are not properly supported when it comes to navigating industry identification verification processes to access financial services, according to ASIC.

Indigenous Australians can face challenges when trying to access financial services, including a lack of formal identification, language barriers, and geographic isolation. These barriers to accessing financial services can have significant impacts on individuals, families, and communities - harms that can negatively affect overall community wellbeing, ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said.