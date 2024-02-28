Super assets reach $3.7tn

Super assets reach $3.7tnBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 28 FEB 2024 12:34PM
Australians' nest egg jumped 10% to $3.7 trillion in the year to 2023 thanks to strong contributions and share market performance.
The latest statistics from the prudential regulator show that APRA-regulated assets dominate the pool, growing 12% to $2.6 trillion year on year.
The self-managed super fund (SMSF) sector trailed behind, rising 7% to $913.7 billion.
Industry funds' assets under management (AUM) of $1.3 trillion is where most Australians park their money, growing 15% year on year. Retail super funds' AUM grew at a slower pace of 8% to reach $713 billion.
There are now 108 APRA-regulated entities with more than six members, dwindling down from 116.
There were 614,705 SMSFs at the end of December, growing 3% during the period.
Super funds with more than six members reported a rate of return (ROR) of 4.3% from the September 2023 quarter.
This high quarterly return was driven by strong growth in financial markets, particularly equities as the ASX300 index finished the quarter near all-time highs, APRA said, noting that the ROR for the year ending in December 2023 was 9.5%.
Total contributions increased by 11.7% to $172.6 billion while benefit payments rose 21.5% to $111.1 billion.
The latter was the result of lump sum payments rising by 26.3% to $63.2 billion and pension payments increasing by 15.7% to $47.9 billion.
