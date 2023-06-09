Newspaper icon
Suncorp wage scandal comes to a head

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023   12:42PM

Suncorp has signed an Enforceable Undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman and reimbursed its staff with a back-payment of $32 million, inclusive of interest and superannuation.

Suncorp underpaid nearly 16,000 employees between May 2014 and March 2022. The issue stemmed from the bank's inconsistent application of the 'Rostered Employee' clause in its Enterprise Agreements.

The blunder affected both current and former employees in Suncorp's insurance arm, including advisers, assessors, customer support staff, technical staff, team leaders, and management. Payment of overtime, shift loadings, weekend penalties, annual leave loading, public holiday loadings, minimum rate of pay, long service leave, redundancy, payments in lieu of notice, meal allowances, and superannuation were all impacted.

Following an internal review of pay and leave practices, along with rostering systems, Suncorp unearthed systemic underpayments. The bank reported itself to the Fair Work Ombudsman in 2020.

Addressing its wage debacle, Suncorp has managed to settle over 99% of the debt owed. This includes a $26 million reimbursement in wages and entitlements, $4.5 million in interest, and an additional $1.4 million in superannuation.

Individual compensation ranged from $1 to $54,951, but the average underpayment per affected employee stood at $1687. All the remaining underpayments are expected to be completed by a September deadline.

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said Suncorp's cooperation and commitment to rectifying its underpayments justified an Enforceable Undertaking.

"This matter demonstrates the importance of employers placing a high priority on compliance, including with all clauses in their Enterprise Agreements. Suncorp's incorrect application of particular clauses has led to underpayment of basic employee entitlements and a large back-payment bill," Parker said.

The Enterprise Agreement dictates that Suncorp must make a $520,000 contrition payment to the Commonwealth Consolidated Revenue Fund as part of its reparations. Further, Suncorp is obligated to operate an employee information channel for 60 days, provide appropriate training to relevant staff, and deliver a signed letter of assurance to the Fair Work Ombudsman from their group executive, confirming their compliance.

Meanwhile, Suncorp today announced its official response to the preliminary views of the ACCC regarding the proposed sale of Suncorp bank to ANZ.

Suncorp group executive Steve Johnston expressed confidence in the ACCC's review process and responded to concerns raised by Bendigo and Adelaide bank.

Bendigo Bank previously submitted to the ACCC, warning that ANZ's acquisition of Suncorp's banking business could "substantially lessen competition" in areas like home loans, deposits, and agribusiness markets. The bank contested that the deal was unlikely to yield public benefits that could outweigh the potential drawbacks.

"Our response outlines why we continue to believe there to be no real commercial likelihood of any alternative transaction such as a merger with any other mid-tier bank, and why the proposed transaction with ANZ is in the best interests of our customers, shareholders, employees and communities," Johnston said.

Johnston emphasised that the proposed ANZ transaction wouldn't stifle competition or negatively impact the competitive environment for customers.  He argued that operating Suncorp as a pureplay insurer would deliver significant public benefits to Queensland and Australia.

Read more: SuncorpFair Work OmbudsmanANZSuperannuationACCCSandra ParkerSteve JohnstonBendigo BankInsuranceBanking
