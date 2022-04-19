Stock picking dominant source of alpha: Research

Stock picking is the main source of alpha in about 90% of institutional portfolios, a research firm has found.

Analysis of 752 equity mandates by Inalytics, including several managed on behalf of Australian institutions, found 88% of portfolios generated positive alpha from research or stock picking.

The analysis also shows that research is the overwhelming source of excess returns, with the study suggesting that asset owners conducting due diligence on fund managers should subject their research capabilities to much closer scrutiny.

Managers with demonstrable research skills generated 383 basis points alpha per annum, dwarfing all other sources of alpha, the study shows. In contrast, other key elements of investment processes, like portfolio construction and trading, generated little or no positive alpha.

For instance, position sizing caused most portfolios to lose value, the analysis found. Of the 752 portfolios analysed, the process of sizing positions generated a drag of -11 basis points on average, meaning weighting decisions added marginally negative alpha, Inalytics said.

"Only 46% of portfolios generate alpha from sizing and the amount of alpha generated is less than 100bps per annum on average," the report reads.

"Managers ought to investigate why their sizing typically fails to add value and reconsider how decisions are being made based on different levels of conviction or capital allocation."

Trading also contributed little to no performance overall, the firm said, adding: "The alpha being added through buying decisions was shown to be offset by poor selling, leaving the balance close to zero."

"In total, the average annualised alpha of portfolios analysed - including outperforming and underperforming portfolios - was 308 basis points," Inalytics said.

Commenting on the findings, Inalytics chief executive Rick Di Mascio said: "Our analysis shows that the research process, stock picking, is by far the single most important source of alpha that active managers generate."

"That strongly implies that asset owners conducting due diligence on asset managers should focus primarily on understanding the research process - how stock ideas are generated, how they are investigated, and how they make their way into a portfolio - rather than on other disciplines like portfolio construction and trading."

He added that analysis and screening of managers has evolved significantly in recent times, saying we are now at a tipping point.

"Asset owners are increasingly turning to data science to inform the due diligence process and this research empirically demonstrates exactly where they need to focus their attention to find managers able to consistently add significant alpha to portfolios," he said.