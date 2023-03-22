Still work to be done on group insurance: ASIC

Superannuation funds need to improve the life insurance they provide members, with ASIC finding trustees have not made sufficient effort to do so since it began targeted work in the area in 2019.

Last year, ASIC reviewed the actions of 15 trustees in relation to enhancing their offerings. Across the funds reviewed, three million accounts had death and TPD cover and 800,000 had income protection cover.

Primarily, ASIC looked at whether members were receiving better value from their insurance, whether claims handling had improved, and whether better decisions were being made on their cover.

These areas were selected as previous reviews by ASIC found some trustees that offered insurance that didn't provide value for money or that funnelled members into cover they were unlikely to be able to claim on.

ASIC was also concerned that some members were not pursuing claims due to the handling processes being too onerous, and found that trustees' communications and processes did not make it easy for members to understand their cover or any changes to it.

On the design of insurance offerings, ASIC said it previously found many super funds using restrictive TPD definitions, like the 'activities of daily living' (ADL) definition. Of the 4% of claims assessed under ADL, more than half were rejected.

The 2022 review found that, of the 15 trustees, 12 have changed their eligibility criteria so that fewer members are subjected to the ADL definition while the remaining three are still making changes. Now, just 1.3% of claims are assessed using the ADL definition, ASIC said.

ASIC also flagged that trustees were not adequately monitoring member value from default insurance, with wide variation in the design and pricing of default insurance. Some members were paying over 12 times for cover at some funds versus others, it found.

ASIC said all 15 trustees now do some monitoring of member outcomes, such as premium affordability for certain cohorts. However, it said trustees need to do more - fewer than half of trustees regularly compare claim outcomes at a cohort level.

On claims handling, ASIC said all trustees in the 2022 review have taken steps towards reducing frictions in their claims handling processes and some have even taken steps to oversee their insurer's processes. However, data on claims handling suggests more needs to be done, it said.

It said some trustees are tailoring the support they provide to vulnerable members, and only 10 of the 15 are also analysing withdrawn claims and complaints to learn where friction remains.

"All 15 trustees are reviewing all declined claims decisions to test whether their insurers have correctly applied the terms of the insurance policy. Most trustees are regularly monitoring their insurers' compliance with industry codes. Three trustees have real-time access to their insurers' systems so they can monitor the progress of individual claims in real time," ASIC said.

Finally, in helping members understand their insurance, ASIC referred to its previous research that found one-third of members feel confused, overwhelmed, or uncertain after engaging their fund about their insurance.

It said five of the 15 trustees have started providing annual insurance statements that set out key information; seven have recently conducted consumer testing of their communications to make improvements; and more have made changes to communications in response to complaints analysis.

It also cited unclear explanations and poor disclosures from funds on key matters, like the use of the ADL definition or implications of occupational categories, as having been a problem previously. The review found most of the 15 trustees have taken steps to improve on this front.

"The trustees in our review have shown progress with their insurance arrangements. However, there are specific areas of improvement that we have identified for each trustee and informed them of as part of our review. Trustees not included in this review should also make efforts to apply the examples and action points in this report to deliver better outcomes for their members," ASIC said.

ASIC said funds should harness data to monitor member outcomes from insurance and proactively identify how to meet members' needs and provide value for money. It also said claims processes should be designed and delivered with a focus on member experience, processes should be in place to ensure member communications are consistently be improved, and robust policies should exist for the effective administration of insurance arrangements.

"These actions will mitigate the risk of trustees failing to fulfil their obligations to their members and leaving their members materially worse off," ASIC said.