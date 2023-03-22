Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Still work to be done on group insurance: ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:50PM

Superannuation funds need to improve the life insurance they provide members, with ASIC finding trustees have not made sufficient effort to do so since it began targeted work in the area in 2019.

Last year, ASIC reviewed the actions of 15 trustees in relation to enhancing their offerings. Across the funds reviewed, three million accounts had death and TPD cover and 800,000 had income protection cover.

Primarily, ASIC looked at whether members were receiving better value from their insurance, whether claims handling had improved, and whether better decisions were being made on their cover.

These areas were selected as previous reviews by ASIC found some trustees that offered insurance that didn't provide value for money or that funnelled members into cover they were unlikely to be able to claim on.

ASIC was also concerned that some members were not pursuing claims due to the handling processes being too onerous, and found that trustees' communications and processes did not make it easy for members to understand their cover or any changes to it.

On the design of insurance offerings, ASIC said it previously found many super funds using restrictive TPD definitions, like the 'activities of daily living' (ADL) definition. Of the 4% of claims assessed under ADL, more than half were rejected.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The 2022 review found that, of the 15 trustees, 12 have changed their eligibility criteria so that fewer members are subjected to the ADL definition while the remaining three are still making changes. Now, just 1.3% of claims are assessed using the ADL definition, ASIC said.

ASIC also flagged that trustees were not adequately monitoring member value from default insurance, with wide variation in the design and pricing of default insurance. Some members were paying over 12 times for cover at some funds versus others, it found.

ASIC said all 15 trustees now do some monitoring of member outcomes, such as premium affordability for certain cohorts. However, it said trustees need to do more - fewer than half of trustees regularly compare claim outcomes at a cohort level.

On claims handling, ASIC said all trustees in the 2022 review have taken steps towards reducing frictions in their claims handling processes and some have even taken steps to oversee their insurer's processes. However, data on claims handling suggests more needs to be done, it said.

It said some trustees are tailoring the support they provide to vulnerable members, and only 10 of the 15 are also analysing withdrawn claims and complaints to learn where friction remains.

"All 15 trustees are reviewing all declined claims decisions to test whether their insurers have correctly applied the terms of the insurance policy. Most trustees are regularly monitoring their insurers' compliance with industry codes. Three trustees have real-time access to their insurers' systems so they can monitor the progress of individual claims in real time," ASIC said.

Finally, in helping members understand their insurance, ASIC referred to its previous research that found one-third of members feel confused, overwhelmed, or uncertain after engaging their fund about their insurance.

It said five of the 15 trustees have started providing annual insurance statements that set out key information; seven have recently conducted consumer testing of their communications to make improvements; and more have made changes to communications in response to complaints analysis.

It also cited unclear explanations and poor disclosures from funds on key matters, like the use of the ADL definition or implications of occupational categories, as having been a problem previously. The review found most of the 15 trustees have taken steps to improve on this front.

"The trustees in our review have shown progress with their insurance arrangements. However, there are specific areas of improvement that we have identified for each trustee and informed them of as part of our review. Trustees not included in this review should also make efforts to apply the examples and action points in this report to deliver better outcomes for their members," ASIC said.

ASIC said funds should harness data to monitor member outcomes from insurance and proactively identify how to meet members' needs and provide value for money. It also said claims processes should be designed and delivered with a focus on member experience, processes should be in place to ensure member communications are consistently be improved, and robust policies should exist for the effective administration of insurance arrangements.

"These actions will mitigate the risk of trustees failing to fulfil their obligations to their members and leaving their members materially worse off," ASIC said.

Read more: ASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former director hit with dishonesty charges
ASIC consults on sunsetting class orders
New relief for reissued life policies
ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers
Former director charged with fraud
BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders
Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned
ASIC bans Queensland adviser
Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program
APRA preserves life insurance prudential standards

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees names Singapore chief

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MSC Trustees has named a chief executive for its recently launched Singapore operations.

Alternatives investors await more corrections: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Hedge fund and venture capital investors are bracing for a tough 12 months ahead, anticipating asset valuations will continue a downward trend, new research finds.

Menopause: The silent economic crisis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For most, women's reproductive concerns remain taboo in the workplace. However, with menopause estimated to be robbing women of at least $17 billion in retirement, calls for mandated menopause leave are growing.

Could a four-day workweek save the day?

CHLOE WALKER
The four-day workweek wave has hit Australian shores and its many advocates believe it can play a major role in closing the gender pay gap in retirement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.