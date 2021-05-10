NEWS
Executive Appointments
State Street appoints APAC head of asset managers
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:45PM

State Street has hired from KPMG to fill the newly created role of head of asset managers segment, Asia Pacific.

Neil Macdonald will join the role effective May 14.

He will lead State Street's engagement strategy for asset manager clients in Asia Pacific, including strategic direction, solutions structuring and will be responsible for the overall growth of the segment.

In his most recent role, he was KPMG's head of the Wealth and Asset Management Centre of Excellence, focusing on Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and mainland China clients.

Prior to this, he was the chief operating officer of global investments solutions at JP Morgan Asset Management, and the chief operating officer for BlackRock's institutional clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In his new role at State Street, Macdonald will be based in Hong Kong, and report to State Street's head of global asset managers segment and global clients division Donna Milrod, and regionally to State Street's APAC chief executive Mostapha Tahiri.

"Asset managers are a key segment for our Asia Pacific business which continues to be a growth engine for State Street," Tahiri said.

"We are excited to create this new role dedicated to supporting asset managers to achieve sustainable growth as they navigate the rapidly evolving and vibrant Asia Pacific marketplace and harness the power of innovation and transformation.

"Neil's experience and deep understanding of asset managers' needs will strengthen our positioning to be an essential partner and trusted advisor for asset managers in the region."

State Street had $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion in assets under management at March end.

It has been in APAC for almost 40 years and is the biggest institutional manager in Australia, according to Rainmaker Information.

