Stake names new chief executive

A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Jon Howie, who joined Stake in August as chief commercial officer, has been promoted to the top job.

Before Stake, Howie had two stints as a chief executive, leading the now-defunct XTB and VGI Partners.

Prior to that, he spent almost a decade at BlackRock as its managing director, head of index equity APAC, as well as head of iShares Australia.

Since joining Stake, Howie said that he has been "inspired by Matt's incredible passion for Stake's customers, products and team members, and the level of professionalism and expertise across the organisation."

"I'm excited to continue driving new opportunities, while ensuring that Stake remains a founder-inspired business for decades to come," he said.

Last year, Geoff Lloyd joined Stake as chair, leaving MLC as chief executive following Insignia Financials' takeover.

The platform has some $2.9 billion in assets under administration and is backed by major investors such as Tiger Global and DST Global.

Commenting on his move, Leibowitz said that given the extent to which "we've grown in recent years, I believe it's time to bring in new leadership that can take us to the next level."

"Jon shares our passion for encouraging better financial customer outcomes, plus an outstanding track record in scaling large financial services businesses. He's had an incredible impact as chief commercial officer over the past six months, and I'm excited to work with him in his new role as chief executive," he said.