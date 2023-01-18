Newspaper icon
Stafford Capital Partners launches new fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 JAN 2023   12:35PM

Stafford Capital Partners has launched its fifth Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund (SISF V).

The fund has a $2 billion target and seeks to provide access to a diversified global infrastructure portfolio, with core infrastructure risk predominately in Europe, North America and Australasia through LP as well as GP-led secondaries and co-investments.

The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation and will actively target energy transition assets while strongly limiting its fossil-fuel related exposure.

Stafford Real Assets managing director Ingo Marten said: "The launch of our fifth dedicated infrastructure secondaries fund is a testament to Stafford's ability to offer investors an attractive, diversified infrastructure exposure with stable yield."

"SISF V will provide global investors with a unique opportunity to tap into attractive risk-adjusted and consistent returns."

Stafford Infrastructure managing partner William Greene said: "The rate of deployment across our SISF strategies in the last year has been quite swift, on the back of our very pro-active sourcing but also a growing secondaries market."

With this new larger capital raise, we are seeking to maintain sufficient dry powder and capitalize on these attractive opportunities, Greene said.

Stafford's fourth infrastructure fund, SISF IV, closed in August 2022 with $1.1 million in commitments from 33 investors across 13 countries. It stands at 79% deployed with 16 deals in 17 positions as of January 2023.

Just last week, Stafford Capital announced an extended partnership with HESTA, after the superfund allocated an additional US$200 million to its joint private equity program, the HESTA Sustainable Capital Investment Trust.

Read more: Stafford Capital PartnersHESTAWilliam Greene
Expert Feed

