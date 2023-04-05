Newspaper icon
Spark Financial Group launches digital investing solution

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023   12:46PM

The platform offers five diversified portfolios and is managed by Spark's chief investment officer Andrew Coloretti and the wider investment team.

Spark Invest has a minimum investment of $5000 per portfolio, with a suite of solutions that ranges from income, balanced, growth, high growth and ESG.

The group explained all profits from Spark Invests management fees will be directed to charitable benefactors. Chief executive and founder Arthur Kallos said the company and its advisory community are driven by a mission to improve the financial wellbeing of everyday Australians.

Moreover, the solution is flexible for use by investors who may not be ready for an advised experience, but instead, seek access to a quality, self-driven investment solution, he added.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

"Launching our digital investing solution today is a logical step in empowering consumers to engage with investing and building wealth in an accessible fashion and for Spark to reach an even greater number of people seeking cost-effective solutions," Kallos said.

Kallos added that he saw the launch of Spark Invest as a "win-win initiative", something the group is passionate about.

"In addition to being available to the general public, we are also building a strong, knowledgeable and engaged pipeline of clients who may require personal advice in the future," he said.

"After gaining confidence and trust with Spark, we can connect investors to an adviser within our group for further assistance with their broader needs. Our advisors will be able to advise maintaining or investing in Spark Invest as an advised product."

Spark Invest has been developed in conjunction with Melbourne-based investment platform, OpenInvest, its chief executive and co-founder Andrew Varlamos echoed Kallos' comments.

"Passionate, mission-driven licensees like Spark Financial Group are listening to their advisers and taking steps now to give them the means to help a much broader audience of people who aren't yet ready for the higher costs of traditional personal advice," he explained.

Varlamos added that OpenInvest now had agreements with 38 such firms and was proud to be helping so many progressive dealer groups and wealth management firms to bring professional investing expertise and knowledge to everyday Australians, in all parts of the country.

