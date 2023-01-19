Spaceship reduces headcount, reorganises executive team

Spaceship reduces headcount, reorganises executive teamBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 19 JAN 2023 12:53PM
Spaceship is cutting costs, informing staff it will reduce the size of its team, while also restructuring its leadership.
The superannuation and investment startup made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it expects four members of the team to leave the organisation this week. According to its website, the company employs 45 people.
A spokesperson for Spaceship told Financial Standard the impacted employees belong to its product, marketing and engineering teams.
Spaceship said the "difficult decision" was made "to accelerate our path to self-sustainability and ensure we are well positioned to navigate the challenges of the current macro environment."
It added that the changes serve to reduce costs, but the strategy and core business remain unchanged. It also said there would be no impact on products.
"This is not a decision we imagined would be ahead of us when making hiring decisions. We are deeply grateful for everything these team members have done to help build Spaceship, and this is in no way a reflection on their contributions," Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said.
"We will be making every effort to provide those impacted with the appropriate support."
At the same time, the company said it will restructure its leadership team.
Spaceship chief financial officer Katrina Sly is taking on a broader role, assuming the chief operating officer role as well, while Tom Kildea has been appointed chief risk officer following several years in the risk, compliance, and operations function.
Meanwhile, senior portfolio manager Jason Sedawie has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president of investments.
Per its 2022 annual report, Spaceship Super saw its membership grow 80% last financial year, to more than 18,000.
