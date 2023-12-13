Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Last week, Perpetual rejected WHSP's $3 billion acquisition offer, saying the proposal "materially undervalued" its business.

WHSP, currently Perpetual's largest shareholder, previously owned a 10% stake.

In a possible attempt to move closer to another takeover bid, WHSP has also entered an equity collar agreement.

A fixed-dollar value collar is a strategy where a company that may be acquired can protect itself from the stock price fluctuations of the acquiring firm.

Earlier in the month, WHSP said its takeover proposal offered Perpetual shareholders an "opportunity to unlock value through a tax-efficient structure, while still maintaining the company's various businesses.

However, Perpetual's board unanimously concluded that accepting the offer wasn't in the best interests of its shareholders.

Perpetual highlighted that the offer is contingent upon a demerger of its Asset Management arm, intended to be distributed in-specie to current shareholders.

The fund manager also raised concerns about substantial execution and operational risks over an extended implementation period, which could lead to adverse value implications for its shareholders.

Perpetual has had an interesting year so far, completing the high-profile takeover of Pendal Group in January, only to shutter several of its funds in November.

At its recent annual general meeting, Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said while the acquisition of Pendal presented some short-term challenges, the company has made significant strides on various fronts.

"We remain committed to all our commitments as a newly combined global group," he affirmed.

Perpetual's share price rose slightly on the back of yesterday's announcement, climbing 1.72% after the trade opening.