Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:06PM

After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Last week, Perpetual rejected WHSP's $3 billion acquisition offer, saying the proposal "materially undervalued" its business.

WHSP, currently Perpetual's largest shareholder, previously owned a 10% stake.

In a possible attempt to move closer to another takeover bid, WHSP has also entered an equity collar agreement.

A fixed-dollar value collar is a strategy where a company that may be acquired can protect itself from the stock price fluctuations of the acquiring firm.

Earlier in the month, WHSP said its takeover proposal offered Perpetual shareholders an "opportunity to unlock value through a tax-efficient structure, while still maintaining the company's various businesses.

However, Perpetual's board unanimously concluded that accepting the offer wasn't in the best interests of its shareholders.

Perpetual highlighted that the offer is contingent upon a demerger of its Asset Management arm, intended to be distributed in-specie to current shareholders.

The fund manager also raised concerns about substantial execution and operational risks over an extended implementation period, which could lead to adverse value implications for its shareholders.

Perpetual has had an interesting year so far, completing the high-profile takeover of Pendal Group in January, only to shutter several of its funds in November.

At its recent annual general meeting, Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said while the acquisition of Pendal presented some short-term challenges, the company has made significant strides on various fronts.

"We remain committed to all our commitments as a newly combined global group," he affirmed.

Perpetual's share price rose slightly on the back of yesterday's announcement, climbing 1.72% after the trade opening.

Read more: Washington H. Soul PattinsonPendal GroupTony D'Aloisio
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual rebuffs Soul Pattinson takeover offer
GQG Partners FUM declines
Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list
Pengana launches first global private credit fund
Perpetual shutters innovation fund, Pendal funds
Multiple moves in Aware investments team
Perpetual reports $212bn in AUM
Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit
Iress appoints former Pendal veteran
Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.