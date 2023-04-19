Soul Patts gives $200m to Pengana offering

Pengana Capital Group (Pengana) and major shareholder Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) have joined forces to launch a new global credit offering to Australian investors.

Already, WHSP has poured $200 million of seed funding into the portfolio, which Pengana has been building over the last year.

According to Pengana, investors will be given the opportunity to invest alongside WHSP, with the launch of several vehicles in the coming months. Each vehicle will be specifically tailored to different market segments, including advised and direct retail investors, high-net-worth (HNW) and family offices, it said.

Pengana chief executive Russel Pillemer said that while opportunities in global private credit have been growing at a rapid pace since 2008, there is a severe lack of exposure to global private credit investment options in Australia.

"Many every-day investors aren't even aware of the size of this opportunity, purely because they have never had this level of access before," he said.

"Investing in global private credit offers several significant benefits for portfolio construction, including diversification, higher yields, and lower volatility. By adding global private credit to portfolios, investors can achieve greater balance and potentially improve their risk-adjusted returns."

However, Pillemer said, there's an absence of vehicles which are appropriately structured for Australian retail and mass HNW investors.

"We are delighted to have partnered with an investor the calibre of Soul Patts who have provided seed funding to enable the construction of the initial portfolio ahead of Pengana bringing this opportunity to market," he said.

Pillemer added Pengana is currently assessing an opportunity to launch a direct-to-consumer retail offering later in the year.

Meanwhile, WHSP chief executive Todd Barlow said: "We are excited to partner with Pengana to provide Australian investors with a differentiated opportunity to invest in top-tier global private credit."

"We are highly impressed by the portfolio's investment strategy, the access to investments and expertise. On this basis we have made a substantial capital investment to seed the portfolio."

In 2017, NAB sold its stake in Pengana to WHSP. At the same time, Pengana merged with Hunter Hall.