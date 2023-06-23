Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Small super funds admonish APRA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   12:48PM

In the most recent stakeholder survey conducted by APRA, small superannuation funds expressed disproportionally high discontent with the regulator.

APRA observed that superannuation and trustee respondents gave distinctly lower ratings for almost all items in the survey, particularly smaller super responsible entities.

When queried on APRA's ability to balance financial safety objectives with factors like efficiency, competition, contestability, as well as promoting financial stability, only 35% of superannuation trustees responded positively. In contrast, authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) and life insurers were more favourable, with affirmative responses of 68% and 67% respectively.

The survey further highlighted disparities in the perceived overall impact of APRA's heightened focus on risk culture. Superannuation and trustee respondents reported a net score of +69, considerably lower than the +94 given by ADIs and +90 from life insurers.

Superannuation and trustee respondents also exhibited less positivity than ADIs and life insurers towards APRA's enforcement of prudential requirements on their respective industries, and the effects of these requirements on their entities' financial management.

In a damning reflection of the perceived costs of regulation, a mere 6% of superannuation and trustees agreed that changes to APRA's prudential framework have sufficiently accounted for the regulatory costs imposed on the industry.

APRA noted that while super industry respondents have tended towards lower ratings in previous years, the extent of dissatisfaction exhibited in 2023 was high.

Read more: APRA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Consultation opens on NALI reforms
Labor advances super performance test changes
FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics
OnePath fined over MySuper bungle
Treasury mandates APRA consider climate risks in duties
SMSFs continue to fly solo
Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole
APRA probes super fund payments to unions
No regrets: Hayne reflects on Royal Commission
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies

Editor's Choice

CSLR finally passes senate

KARREN VERGARA
The long-awaited Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) has been enshrined in legislation, with consumer advocates calling it a "historic moment" for Australians.

Equity Trustees reviews UK, Ireland businesses

ANDREW MCKEAN
EQT Holdings, the parent company of Equity Trustees, is reviewing its investment and scrutinising the future of its operations in the UK and Ireland.

Small super funds admonish APRA

ANDREW MCKEAN
In the most recent stakeholder survey conducted by APRA, small superannuation funds expressed disproportionally high discontent with the regulator.

Cbus names chief investment officer

CHLOE WALKER
Brett Chatfield has been permanently appointed to the role of chief investment officer at Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.