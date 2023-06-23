Small super funds admonish APRA

Small super funds admonish APRABY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023 12:48PM
In the most recent stakeholder survey conducted by APRA, small superannuation funds expressed disproportionally high discontent with the regulator.
APRA observed that superannuation and trustee respondents gave distinctly lower ratings for almost all items in the survey, particularly smaller super responsible entities.
When queried on APRA's ability to balance financial safety objectives with factors like efficiency, competition, contestability, as well as promoting financial stability, only 35% of superannuation trustees responded positively. In contrast, authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) and life insurers were more favourable, with affirmative responses of 68% and 67% respectively.
The survey further highlighted disparities in the perceived overall impact of APRA's heightened focus on risk culture. Superannuation and trustee respondents reported a net score of +69, considerably lower than the +94 given by ADIs and +90 from life insurers.
Superannuation and trustee respondents also exhibited less positivity than ADIs and life insurers towards APRA's enforcement of prudential requirements on their respective industries, and the effects of these requirements on their entities' financial management.
In a damning reflection of the perceived costs of regulation, a mere 6% of superannuation and trustees agreed that changes to APRA's prudential framework have sufficiently accounted for the regulatory costs imposed on the industry.
APRA noted that while super industry respondents have tended towards lower ratings in previous years, the extent of dissatisfaction exhibited in 2023 was high.
