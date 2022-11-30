Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

According to new research, total assets held by the globe's 100 largest owners is up 9% since the end of 2021 to US$26 trillion. Of this, US$14.1 trillion is held by the top 20.

The rankings are based largely on data to March 31, however in some cases figures from June 2021 were used.

There are six local entities that make the Asset Owners 100, with Future Fund ranking the highest at 37th with US$185 billion. AustralianSuper ranked 43rd with US$169 billion, Aware Super 71st with US$107.5 billion, QSuper ranked 85th with US$96.5 billion, and AMP's N. M. Superannuation came in at 94th with US$86.2 billion. TCorp rounded out the list in 100th place with US$83 billion.

Japan's Government Pension Fund topped the list with US$1.73 trillion, followed by Norges Bank Investment Management (US$1.4tn) and China Investment Corporation (US$1.22tn).

Also featured in the top 20 is the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC Private, Mercer, CDPQ, and CalSTRs.

"These big asset owners control the world's most influential capital and hold great responsibility and growing influence in relation to their beneficiaries, and to a widening group of stakeholders," Thinking Ahead Institute co-founder Roger Urwin said.

"The research highlights that many of these asset owners act as universal owners - long-term, leadership minded holders of portfolios that are exposed to the entire market and economy - and have a distinctive opportunity to contribute to real-world systemic change by contributing to a Paris-aligned future, consistent with net zero emissions by 2050."

In the five years the study has been done, the share of assets held by sovereign wealth funds has risen above one-third and now sits at 37%. The share of assets held by pension funds has begun to slowly decrease, coming in at 56% this year compared to 58% last year.