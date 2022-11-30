Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022   12:05PM

There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

According to new research, total assets held by the globe's 100 largest owners is up 9% since the end of 2021 to US$26 trillion. Of this, US$14.1 trillion is held by the top 20.

The rankings are based largely on data to March 31, however in some cases figures from June 2021 were used.

There are six local entities that make the Asset Owners 100, with Future Fund ranking the highest at 37th with US$185 billion. AustralianSuper ranked 43rd with US$169 billion, Aware Super 71st with US$107.5 billion, QSuper ranked 85th with US$96.5 billion, and AMP's N. M. Superannuation came in at 94th with US$86.2 billion. TCorp rounded out the list in 100th place with US$83 billion.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Japan's Government Pension Fund topped the list with US$1.73 trillion, followed by Norges Bank Investment Management (US$1.4tn) and China Investment Corporation (US$1.22tn).

Also featured in the top 20 is the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC Private, Mercer, CDPQ, and CalSTRs.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"These big asset owners control the world's most influential capital and hold great responsibility and growing influence in relation to their beneficiaries, and to a widening group of stakeholders," Thinking Ahead Institute co-founder Roger Urwin said.

"The research highlights that many of these asset owners act as universal owners - long-term, leadership minded holders of portfolios that are exposed to the entire market and economy - and have a distinctive opportunity to contribute to real-world systemic change by contributing to a Paris-aligned future, consistent with net zero emissions by 2050."

In the five years the study has been done, the share of assets held by sovereign wealth funds has risen above one-third and now sits at 37%. The share of assets held by pension funds has begun to slowly decrease, coming in at 56% this year compared to 58% last year.

Read more: Thinking Ahead InstituteWillis Towers WatsonAbu Dhabi Investment AuthorityAustralianSuperAware SuperCDPQChina Investment CorporationFuture FundGIC PrivateGovernment Pension FundMercerN. M. SuperannuationNorges Bank Investment ManagementRoger Urwin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
Super heads support capping retirement balances
AustralianSuper botches major tech upgrade
Financial advice adds $150k in retirement: Analysis
Cbus retirement lead jumps to AustralianSuper
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team
Super fund with highest customer satisfaction named
Government eyes crackdown on super tax concessions
Aware Real Estate welcomes finance lead

Editor's Choice

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:05PM
There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.