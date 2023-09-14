SG Hiscock starts distributing small cap fund

As previously flagged when the two partnered, SG Hiscock & Company (SGH) and the US-based asset manager EAM Global Investors (EAM) have jointly launched a global small cap fund in Australia.

The EAM Global Small Companies Fund holds between 100 to 150 companies and will be distributed to the Australian market by SGH.

The firms said the fund does not use pre-set sector or country weightings, allowing the portfolio manager to follow the momentum factor within the risk management parameters of the fund.

EAM has been in the Australian institutional market for several years and announced the partnership and fund launch with SGH last month.

EAM's chief executive Travis Prentice said the systematic investment approach used by the firm has gained traction in the US and he expects the Australian market will follow suit.

"We use our own proprietary approach called Informed Momentum, whereby our investment team invests in companies with positive momentum, but we also add rationale and risk management overlays to deliver alpha for clients," he said.

Prentice added the sheer size and dynamics of the small companies' universe can make it difficult for an investor to research each stock.

He said data over the last 30 years shows the cumulative performance of the momentum factor outperforms that of value, quality, and growth factors over time.

"Additionally, over the same period, momentum wins on a risk-adjusted basis, suggesting that an investor with the added tailwind of momentum exposure may prove beneficial over time," he said.

"We're looking forward to offering Australian investors access to such a unique investment style through SGH."

SGH head of distribution Anthony Cochran said the addition of a global small companies' manager with such a distinct investment philosophy is already generating strong interest from local advisers.

"EAM is entering the market at a time when advisers are looking for innovative investment products that have a proven track record of delivering returns," he said.

Cochran explained initial discussions with advisory groups have been overwhelmingly positive "and we anticipate strong demand for the strategy in Australia."

"Providing exposure to the momentum factor means investors don't have to pick between value or growth. EAM have a proven track record of delivering strong risk adjusted outcomes for clients."