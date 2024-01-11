Newspaper icon
SG Hiscock plucks new investment chief from UniSuper

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 11 JAN 2024   12:28PM

SG Hiscock has appointed a new chief investment officer and head of SGH individual portfolios, who leaves UniSuper after a seven-year stretch.

Robert Hogg, who was UniSuper's head of fixed interest and macro research, brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. His expertise spans economics, Australian and international equities, and fixed interest and asset allocation.

In joining, he succeeds Stephen Hiscock who also serves as executive chair of the group. Hiscock said the appointment allows him to focus on his role of executive chair, actively identifying and pursuing growth opportunities.

Prior to UniSuper, Hogg worked at Frontier Advisors for eight years as a senior consultant and head of capital markets and asset allocation.

He has also held economic and investment management roles with Commonwealth Investment Management and Colonial First State Asset Management.

Hiscock said Hogg's appointment is a "strategic one", and that he will prove invaluable to the group and its clients.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"In this role, Rob will provide support to the investment teams, including the SGH Individual Portfolio's investment team, and will look for new growth opportunities that will strengthen our capabilities and investment offering," Hiscock said.

"His 30-plus-year career spans many different areas in financial services, and his knowledge and experience will be an asset to our investment team, adding to the strength of our business and the investment solutions we offer our clients.

"As we head into 2024, we are continuing to invest strongly in the organisation through the quality of our talent. Our goal is to bring a high level of quality investment solutions and service to our clients."

Commenting on Hogg's departure, UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said: "Rob has made a very significant contribution to the development of UniSuper's market-leading investment model; his background traverses strategy, macroeconomics, global equities and fixed interest, and this is a terrific opportunity for him."

"He leaves UniSuper with a well-earned reputation as a genuine collaborator and a strong leader, and I wish him all the best in his new role."

UniSuper has appointed David Colosimo as acting head of fixed income and macro research as it searches for Hogg's replacement.

Colosimo has worked at UniSuper since 2013, managing its fixed-interest, hybrid, and cash portfolios. He is also a senior member of the fixed-income income and macro research team and is involved in UniSuper's asset allocation process.

Prior to joining UniSuper, Colosimo was an economist at Goldman Sachs and ANZ.

Read more: UniSuperSG HiscockRobert HoggDavid ColosimoJohn PearceStephen Hiscock
