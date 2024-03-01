Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Senior equity manager exits Cbus

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024   12:48PM

A Cbus executive in charge of equity manager research and selection has departed the $85 billion industry fund.

Anna Weickart confirmed to sister title Industry Moves that her role was made redundant.

Weickart joined Cbus as a senior investment analyst in July 2016 within the public markets team.

After six months, she was promoted to senior portfolio manager of equities.

In December 2022, Cbus made five new appointments as part of its strategy to bring investments in-house and build a strong internal investment capability.

Weickart then stepped into a newly created role of managing its then expanding equities manager research program.

Before joining the superannuation fund, Weickart spent seven years as a senior investment consultant at Willis Towers Watson for manager research.

She started her investment career at Ipac Securities where she worked for 11 years as an investment analyst.

Currently, Juan Dosio remains in the equity manager selection team.

He arrived at Cbus five months ago from AustralianSuper.

