Schroders hires AMP operative

Schroders Australia has completed the reshuffle of its fixed income and multi-asset team with the hire of Pierre Wu as investment director.

Reporting to Schroders head of product, solutions and client delivery Natalie Morcos, Wu will be responsible for overseeing investment product strategy and development in the fixed income and multi-asset teams.

Put simply, the investment director role is to work closely with both the investment desks and clients and help with research, collateral and client engagement.

Wu has two decades of experience in the financial services industry across investment management, manager research and consulting.

He joins Schroders from AMP, where he was an investment manager responsible for investment strategy development, manager selection and portfolio construction across the firm's fixed income portfolios.

He was also the lead strategist tasked with sharing fixed income and credit views at the fortnightly asset allocation forums.

Wu also spent seven years as manager of diversified funds at AMP Capital.

Previously, he worked at van Eyk Research, IOOF Investment Management and State Street Global Advisors.

Morcos said Wu's experience across investment management and his knowledge of fixed income and multi-asset was particularly attractive to Schroders and makes him a good fit for the team.

"Pierre's expertise will be instrumental in helping drive our investment strategies, evolve our product set, and in delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients," she said.

"Investment strategy development, manager selection, and portfolio construction are critical components of our business, and we are looking forward to having Pierre join us to bolster these capabilities."

Wu replaces Adam Kibble in his new role.

Kibble was promoted from investment director (for fixed income and multi-asset) to portfolio manager in the multi-asset team in February when Angus Sippe left to join ClearView.

In June, Schroders Australia announced Simon Doyle's appointment as chief executive alongside his ongoing role of chief investment officer, a position he has held since February 2022.

At around the same time, Sebastian Mullins took over as head of multi-asset, from serving as deputy head of that asset class.

Stuart Dear remains head of fixed income, and Nicole Kidd runs private debt.