Scarcity Partners brings private equity investment model to Australia

Scarcity Partners has launched a private equity investment model that enables investors to take direct equity stakes in investment and asset managers at the General Partner level.

The Scarcity GP Access Fund, founded by asset management executives, generates returns for investors through a combination of increasing equity valuations of investee companies and profit sharing via management fees.

Previously, investors could only participate in this type of investment on a deal-by-deal basis or by purchasing shares in publicly listed investment managers.

Scarcity Partners founding partner Adrian Whittingham explained that an opportunity lies in investing in managers rather than their funds. The firm has found over 35 potential investment opportunities totalling more than $1 billion.

"High growth investment managers enjoy privileged economics but are often privately held - whilst access to these managers is scarce, we have the relationships, knowledge and reputation to successfully partner with these firms," he said.

Whittingham's experienced co-founding partners include ex-Pinnacle executive Alex Ihlenfeldt, Hyperion co-founder Tim Samway, Paradice chief financial officer Tony Hammond, Magellan veteran Matthew Webb, and ClearView chief investment officer Justin McLaughlin.

Scarcity GP Access Fund fundraising began last month, with "strong investor interest" surpassing expectations. The fund will look to invest in five to 15 asset managers with significant growth potential, targeting returns of 20% per annum. It will be a semi-liquid open-ended fund with a commitment/call structure.

"Our model enables investment management firms to grow to their full potential and maximise commercial opportunities," Whittingham said.

"Everyone's a winner - the investment managers, their investors and our investors."

Scarcity anticipates that Australia will follow mature markets like the US and Europe where GP staking funds have become popular and are recognised for their high yields. These funds may also benefit from participation in carried interest, which can offer upside growth contingent on fund performance, as well as the downside protection provided by annual management fees.