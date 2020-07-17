NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Saxo Markets adds options to platform
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   11:22AM

Multi-asset trading and investment platform provider Saxo Markets has added exchange traded options to its platform, giving clients the ability to gain exposure to the ASX without having to purchase shares directly.

Options allow investors to hedge against possible falls in value ahead of expiry in order to take a profit or limit loss; particularly helpful in a volatile environment to manage risk.

This helps to provide diversification to an investor's portfolio, helping them manage and enhance their exposures throughout uncertain times.

The addition of ETOs to the platform would provide Saxo clients with greater diversification and risk management during the current unprecedented period, Saxo Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"We are incredibly excited to be able to provide our clients with even more choice on the platform now via the addition of ASX-listed single stock options, which complements our international stock options offering," he said.

"With the current market volatility and general mood of uncertainty with the economy and society, we have not only seen an increased level of client activity as well as trading volumes, but also a demand for more content and choices to help them make more informed decisions.

"For traders and investors who are looking for enhanced risk management and equity portfolio strategies, ETOs serve as a powerful tool for hedging risk and generating income on ASX shares."

The ETOs, available over stocks ranging from BHP to WOW, will allow clients to build a diversified equity portfolio for a lower initial outlay than would be the case if they purchase shares directly, Saxo said.

They also provide potential yield enhancement, with clients able to elect to sell options to earn additional income over and above dividends, it said.

They can also be beneficial in both bull and bear markets, Saxo said.

"ETOs are a powerful tool for equity portfolio protection. Options can be traded without the investor necessarily having to exercise them," it said.

"Put options, for instance, allow clients to hedge or insure against a possible fall in the value of the shares they hold and can be sold prior to expiry in order to take a profit or limit a loss."

The ASX ETOs were added to Saxo Market's platform on July 15, with the fintech taking commissions from $1 per lot.

Read more: ASXSaxo Markets AustraliaAdam Smith
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Capital raising relief measures extended
Capital raisings, trading volumes up in June
Growth outplays value: Frontier
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
Balanced options in the red, but only just
History is repeating itself: Zenith
VanEck makes case for equal weight investing
AMP hit with credit downgrade
Industry super pours $19.5bn into Australian recovery
Vanguard launches SMSF functionality
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Industry fund lowers fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund for coal miners has lowered investment and administration fees on pension products effective July 1.
IFM pledges to kickstart COVID-19 recovery
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:01PM
Industry super owned IFM Investors has a plan for infrastructure investing that it says could save the Australian economy from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something z5D1cEpO