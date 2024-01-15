Saxo lowers trading costs

Trading platform Saxo has overhauled its fee structure so investors can trade for as little as $3.

From January 15, investors on Saxo's platform buying and selling Australian equities pay a minimum $3.

Competitors such as Stake charges the same amount while CommSec and SelfWealth users pay as much as $5 and $9.50 respectively.

Saxo customers pay US$1 for global equities in the US and £3 for UK equities. Stake and CommSec charge US$3 and US$5 respectively for US equities, while SelfWealth charges the highest amount out of the four trading platforms of US$9.50.

Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith said brokerage fees have been reduced by up to 87% for US markets and 62% for the ASX-listed trades.

Customers will also see lower fees for ETFs, ETPs, listed options and futures by as much as 70%.

"By making prices much more competitive in the markets that Saxo operates in, particularly our 'home' ASX, we want to make it easier for new and existing clients to be invested and

stay invested in the financial markets," he said.

Additionally, currency conversion fees dropped by two thirds to 0.25%; customers can hold funds in 11 different currency sub-accounts and save on FX fees when trading.

The changes will help more people seize opportunities in global capital markets in 2024, "shrinking the world" and enabling Aussie investors and traders to geographically diversify, build wealth and obtain financial freedom, Smith said.

In 2021, Saxo reduced costs to trade ASX shares and ETFs from $6.99 to $5. Traders of US stocks and ETFs saw fees go down from $US9.90 to US$4.

Last year, the firm reached more than US$100 billion in global assets.