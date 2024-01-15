Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Saxo lowers trading costs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 JAN 2024   12:38PM

Trading platform Saxo has overhauled its fee structure so investors can trade for as little as $3.

From January 15, investors on Saxo's platform buying and selling Australian equities pay a minimum $3.

Competitors such as Stake charges the same amount while CommSec and SelfWealth users pay as much as $5 and $9.50 respectively.

Saxo customers pay US$1 for global equities in the US and £3 for UK equities. Stake and CommSec charge US$3 and US$5 respectively for US equities, while SelfWealth charges the highest amount out of the four trading platforms of US$9.50.

Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith said brokerage fees have been reduced by up to 87% for US markets and 62% for the ASX-listed trades.

Customers will also see lower fees for ETFs, ETPs, listed options and futures by as much as 70%.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"By making prices much more competitive in the markets that Saxo operates in, particularly our 'home' ASX, we want to make it easier for new and existing clients to be invested and

stay invested in the financial markets," he said.

Additionally, currency conversion fees dropped by two thirds to 0.25%; customers can hold funds in 11 different currency sub-accounts and save on FX fees when trading.

The changes will help more people seize opportunities in global capital markets in 2024, "shrinking the world" and enabling Aussie investors and traders to geographically diversify, build wealth and obtain financial freedom, Smith said.

In 2021, Saxo reduced costs to trade ASX shares and ETFs from $6.99 to $5. Traders of US stocks and ETFs saw fees go down from $US9.90 to US$4.

Last year, the firm reached more than US$100 billion in global assets.

Read more: ASXCommSecSelfWealthStakeAdam SmithSaxo Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cromwell downgrades assets by $192m
ASX selected to develop local carbon exchange
Citi broadens custody offering
Stake names new chief executive
Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer
Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds
J.P. Morgan lists fixed income ETFs
Global X accelerates push to leapfrog local rivals
Superhero Super swallows Smartsave, overhauls offerings
ASX calls time on mFund settlement service

Editor's Choice

JANA wins another NFP mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Investment consultant JANA has scored a mandate from a charitable organisation that is the steward of some $1.6 billion in assets.

Zenith welcomes group head of product

CHLOE WALKER
Zenith Investment Partners (Zenith) has appointed Matt Warren to the newly created role of group head of product.

HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA

KARREN VERGARA
HUB24 is confident that it is on track to reach a $100 billion funds under administration milestone in 2025.

Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Super funds with more than $5 billion in assets under management will have to report on the financial impacts of climate change from 1 July 2026, according to mandatory climate risk reporting legislation proposed by government.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.