Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Robo-adviser reaches US$50bn milestone

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 NOV 2023   12:42PM

While the local robo-advice industry flounders, Wealthfront has hit a record high of more than US$50 billion ($77bn) in assets under management, catering to 700,000 investors.

The US robo-adviser boasted that as it continues to diversify offerings, its EBITDA margins sit above 40% and is on track to grow revenue by over 140% in 2023.

It has expanded its digital advice offering into cash management, lending, and most recently, lower-risk investments with its Automated Bond Portfolio.

"The company is well-positioned to capture the $35 trillion held by young professionals and will continue to address their diverse financial needs. Hitting this milestone only deepens Wealthfront's dedication to empowering young professionals to achieve their financial goals and shaping the future of personal finance," Wealthfront chief executive David Fortunato said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

UBS was set to acquire Wealthfront for US$1.4 billion in early 2022 but fell through a few months later. Both parties said that it was "mutually agreed" upon to terminate the deal. Wealthfront had about US$27 billion ($41bn) in AUM at the time.

Wealthfront's close rival Betterment had over US$40 billion ($61bn) in AUM and some 800,000 investors at the end of August.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Also a major player in the automated investing space, Vanguard's Personal Advisor Services, a hybrid human and digital offering, has about $271 billion in assets while Digital Advisor, its pureplay automated adviser, manages $13 billion (as at 30 June 2023).

"This milestone is a testament to our team's relentless focus on creating value for our clients and our commitment to building a profitable company that puts clients' interests above our bottom line," said Fortunato.

The local robo-advice and fintech industries, meanwhile, look to be grappling with the current economic environment, spooked investors, muted client interest, and regulatory strangulation.

A new analysis by KPMG, the Australian fintech survey report 2023, highlights that more than half of fintechs find the current economic conditions more challenging than last year.

Not only is it harder to raise capital, but stringent monetary policy has also made it tougher to access lending and credit facilities, severely hindering their ability to scale and expand operations, or simply survive.

Nearly 30% of the 58 fintechs surveyed flagged a "very negative" or "negative" outlook for the next 12 months. Apart from sourcing capital, other challenges that await include retaining or gaining customers, and finding ways to stem revenue contraction.

KPMG valued total fintech investment at $349 million in the first half of 2023 - a sliver of the $3.3 billion made during 2022 - as investors shun higher-risk growth investments.

"These prevailing market conditions have ultimately forced the fintech sector to consolidate, with ventures having to re-evaluate their risk profile and appetite for growth over profitability," KPMG Australia partner of mergers and acquisitions and head of fintech Daniel Teper said.

"Looking ahead, it is reasonable to assume that a few of the above-mentioned negative catalysts will ease their pressure on the market, and investors will once again turn their attention to growth investments in the sector and allowing fintechs to refocus their attention on innovation and expansive growth."

Read more: WealthfrontRobo-adviceKPMGRobo-adviserBettermentDaniel TeperUBSRobo-advice in AustraliaAustralian robo-adviser
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Maple-Brown Abbott names distribution heads
Local fund managers lag global peers: FSC
AMP names super, investments lead
AIA restructures retail insurance unit
Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
No bubble risk in Sydney housing market: UBS
OTPP, PGGM chief investment officers resign
Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief
Industry high flyers join JANA board

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio manager

ELIZABETH FRY
TelstraSuper has recruited a new portfolio manager to cover the infrastructure sector.

Product modernisation will strengthen retirement outcomes: FSC

CHLOE WALKER
New research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC) highlights the case for a mechanism to support broader "modernisation" of superannuation and managed investment schemes.

ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate

KARREN VERGARA
The ASX awarded a mandate to a global technology firm that will deliver a product-based clearing and settlement solution so it can proceed with the next phase of the CHESS replacement.

Bell Financial Group welcomes group head of sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bell Financial Group (Bell FG) appointed Craig Saunders to the newly created group head of sales role, effective immediately.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.