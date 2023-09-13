Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023   12:44PM

In a submission to the Aged Care Taskforce, which is currently evaluating the fairness and sustainability of aged care funding in Australia, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has voiced strong opposition to ring-fencing superannuation for aged care costs.

ASFA argued that ring-fencing would likely result in allocated funds that are either too large or too small to adequately cover an individual's aged care expenses. Such a measure would also constrain retirees' ability to use their superannuation for everyday living costs. The superannuation advocacy body specifically criticised the unfairness of counting ring-fenced assets in the Age Pension means test, given these funds would be inaccessible to support retirement income.

It also warned that ring-fencing would limit financial flexibility in retirement, encumbering retirees' capacity to cover unexpected one-time expenditures by restricting their ability to make lump-sum withdrawals from their superannuation accounts.

ASFA's submission noted that only a minority of retirees are likely to enter residential aged care. Therefore, creating designated "buckets" within retirement savings for specific needs could negatively impact the overall quality of life during retirement years.

ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said superannuation is there to assist people with handling the unforeseen challenges that life and retirement invariably bring.

"Calls to ring-fence superannuation for increased aged care costs would create unnecessary complexity and cost and reduce flexibility for older Australians. Many current retirees do not have a large amount of superannuation from which to fund increased aged care costs. In fact, only a small minority of Australians aged over 80 have any superannuation at all," McCrea said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Nevertheless, ASFA believes there are possibilities for superannuation funds to play an important role in helping meet the future aged care needs in Australia, by providing investment capital and by holding direct or indirect interests in the property assets used to provide aged care accommodation services, on commercial terms.

Alternative capital arrangements could also be developed for aged care premises, such as the establishment of real estate investment trusts, it said. Provided the return and risk profile was appropriate, superannuation funds potentially would be investors in assets which could hold residential aged care facilities and lease them to providers of aged care services.

Read more: SuperannuationASFARetirementAged Care TaskforceAge PensionGlen McCrea
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government consults on superannuation objective laws
Hostplus finalises merger with Maritime Super
Super tax concessions cost less than future Age Pension savings: Mercer
Australian Ethical hits $9.2bn, focus turns to back-office
Super assets continue to climb: APRA
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation
ASFA, Super Consumers Australia revise retirement standards
APIR reports surge in new financial products
Industry fund cuts insurance costs

Editor's Choice

Frontier dips toes into private wealth space

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The asset consultant has signed its first private wealth firm, diversifying its client base further.

Most Australian actively managed funds lag the index

ANDREW MCKEAN
In the first half of 2023, 55% of Australian equity funds underperformed the S&P/ASX 200 index, according to the S&P Global SPIVA Australia Scorecard.

AI to revolutionise investment industry: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The investment industry's digital transformation will be accelerated using artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, both of which stand out as some of the most influential factors in coming years.

Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFA

ANDREW MCKEAN
In a submission to the Aged Care Taskforce, which is currently evaluating the fairness and sustainability of aged care funding in Australia, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has voiced strong opposition to ring-fencing superannuation for aged care costs.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.