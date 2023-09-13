Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFA

Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFABY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023 12:44PM
In a submission to the Aged Care Taskforce, which is currently evaluating the fairness and sustainability of aged care funding in Australia, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has voiced strong opposition to ring-fencing superannuation for aged care costs.
ASFA argued that ring-fencing would likely result in allocated funds that are either too large or too small to adequately cover an individual's aged care expenses. Such a measure would also constrain retirees' ability to use their superannuation for everyday living costs. The superannuation advocacy body specifically criticised the unfairness of counting ring-fenced assets in the Age Pension means test, given these funds would be inaccessible to support retirement income.
It also warned that ring-fencing would limit financial flexibility in retirement, encumbering retirees' capacity to cover unexpected one-time expenditures by restricting their ability to make lump-sum withdrawals from their superannuation accounts.
ASFA's submission noted that only a minority of retirees are likely to enter residential aged care. Therefore, creating designated "buckets" within retirement savings for specific needs could negatively impact the overall quality of life during retirement years.
ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said superannuation is there to assist people with handling the unforeseen challenges that life and retirement invariably bring.
"Calls to ring-fence superannuation for increased aged care costs would create unnecessary complexity and cost and reduce flexibility for older Australians. Many current retirees do not have a large amount of superannuation from which to fund increased aged care costs. In fact, only a small minority of Australians aged over 80 have any superannuation at all," McCrea said.
Nevertheless, ASFA believes there are possibilities for superannuation funds to play an important role in helping meet the future aged care needs in Australia, by providing investment capital and by holding direct or indirect interests in the property assets used to provide aged care accommodation services, on commercial terms.
Alternative capital arrangements could also be developed for aged care premises, such as the establishment of real estate investment trusts, it said. Provided the return and risk profile was appropriate, superannuation funds potentially would be investors in assets which could hold residential aged care facilities and lease them to providers of aged care services.
