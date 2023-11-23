RIAA appoints co-chief executives to succeed O'Connor

The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) will be led by two chief executives across Australia and New Zealand from next month.

Earlier this year, RIAA chief executive Simon O'Connor announced his intention to step down from the role.

Today, RIAA said he will be replaced by Estelle Parker and Dean Hegarty, promoted from within the organisation.

Parker currently serves as executive manager, with responsibility for the RIAA Certification Program. Meanwhile, Hegarty is also an executive manager, responsible for marketing and partnerships programs.

RIAA chair Ross Piper said: "The RIAA board is very pleased to announce the appointment of two proven and highly skilled executives as co-chief executives. Estelle and Dean bring deep market knowledge, strong program delivery and commercial skills, as well as having demonstrated their leadership and expertise in responsible investment across our markets."

"The co-chief executive transition, effective upon Simon O'Connor's departure, aligns with a comprehensive approach to ensure a cohesive and diverse leadership structure for RIAA.

"Building on their deep existing relationships with our members and across other partners and government, Estelle and Dean's collaboration is envisioned to provide solid momentum for advancing RIAA's mission and strategy during a pivotal time for the sector's growth."

The RIAA board said "the joint expertise of Estelle and Dean across program delivery, government relations, commercial acumen, and leadership in responsible investment" serves as a "robust foundation" for their new roles.