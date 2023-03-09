Newspaper icon
Review of managed investment schemes kicks off

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:27PM

Treasury is commencing its review of the regulatory framework underpinning managed investment schemes (MIS), targeted at identifying gaps and possible areas for improvement.

The review was announced as part of the Albanese government's first federal budget in October 2022 and received strong support at the time.

Yesterday, minister for financial services Stephen Jones said it's the next step in ensuring investors are protected, noting that the framework hasn't been changed in over two decades, despite failures like Trip Capital and Timbercorp.

The review will consider whether the framework is fit-for-purpose, specifically looking at whether the thresholds that determine whether an investor is a retail or wholesale client remain appropriate; whether certain MIS investments should be able to be marketed and sold to retail investors; and the various roles and obligations of responsible entities and whether the governance, compliance and risk management frameworks for MIS are appropriate.

It will also look at interactions between Commonwealth and State laws when regulating real estate investments by schemes, including in relation to the failure of the Sterling Income Trust.

Treasury has been asked to also consider whether 'investor rights' are appropriate, the liquidity requirements of such schemes, and whether an insolvency regime is required.

Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Jones also outlined what the review won't consider, which includes whether schemes should be brought within the scope of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), legislation for which was once again introduced to Parliament just yesterday. This will come as a blow to the likes of the Financial Planning Association of Australia which last year welcomed the commitment to reviewing the MIS framework and highlighted the need for MIS's to be included under the CSLR.

It also won't be looking at litigation funding schemes, time-sharing schemes, issues relating to tax treatment, the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle regime, or the rights and obligations of custodians.

Jones said the government expects a public consultation to occur mid-year, with findings to be published in early 2024.

Responding to Jones' announcement, Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs said it is "an opportunity to demonstrate the sector is consumer-focused and well-regulated, whilst also identifying opportunities to eliminate fringe operators that damage the reputation of the broader industry and pose risks to consumers."

He added: "The MIS Review is right not to focus on whether the managed investment schemes should be brought within the scope of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort as the regulatory framework should target fringe operators so that the issue of unpaid compensation does not arise."

