Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUL 2023   12:44PM

AMP general manager of retirement solutions Ben Hillier has emphasised the need to inspire more confidence in individuals approaching retirement.

On a panel at a Financial Services Council (FSC) policy briefing on Thursday, Hillier said the predominant fear for retirees is the risk of running out of money. Addressing this fear is crucial for shifting the emphasis from accumulating a retirement "nest egg" to drawing down on capital.

"My focus is on adequacy, giving people the confidence to spend their own money, but to solve for that you need to solve for the fear of running out. To give people the confidence to spend their own money," he said.

Australian Unity Group chief executive for wealth & capital markets Esther Kerr believes that resolving the fear surrounding retirement isn't just about finances. She called for an interdisciplinary approach, suggesting that aged care professionals, estate planners, and other non-financial professionals need to collaborate to simplify complex life-stage decisions to reduce the prevalence of fear among retirees.

"We've got no chance of solving the fear with only mobilising the knowledge and the information in this room [the financial services sector]," Kerr said.

"We need aged care in the room, we need trustees that help people do their estate management and estate planning. We need other investment options outside super to play a role and then we need to untangle this incredibly complex life system."

Reframing current approaches, RGA Australia senior vice president Duncan Rawlinson stressed the importance of presenting retirement as an income issue rather than a nest egg problem. He advocated for timely and appropriate information for individuals approaching retirement.

"The right information at the right time to individuals leading up to retirement can make a difference," Rawlinson said.

He also mentioned the potential of the 'income layering' concept in retirement planning, suggesting that broader awareness of such strategies could be beneficial.

Meanwhile, Hillier mentioned the pivotal role advice plays.

Although having sound advice is crucial, it's not a singular solution. Advisers also need the confidence and appropriate tools to convince retires to spend more without fear.

"As we're already seeing with our lifetime solutions, these clients already had advice and they were still drawing down the minimum," Hillier said.

"That's an incredible insight in that advice alone is not enough. It's not just about giving the consumer confidence; it's also giving advisers the confidence to provide advice to get people to spend more.

"So, it's about the framing, education, and advice, but also having the solutions in place to overcome that fear of running out."

Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
AMP general manager of retirement solutions Ben Hillier has emphasised the need to inspire more confidence in individuals approaching retirement.

