Rest appoints WTW as asset consultant

The super fund has appointed Willis Towers Watson (WTW) as its asset consultant to the board and board investment committee.

The appointment will commence on July 1 and follows a competitive tender process that began in October 2022.

Rest said JANA Investment Advisers will continue as the asset consultant to its investments team, providing advice and additional perspectives to complement the fund's investment expertise.

Rest investment committee chair Michael Bargholz said the continued maturing of Rest's investment governance, culture, and data and technology are key to delivering ongoing strong, long-term competitive performance to its 1.9 million members.

"Rest has continually refined our governance framework and strengthened the expertise and experience within our investments team in recent years in order to position the fund for further growth. The appointment of a new asset consultant is the next step in this process," he said.

"WTW's strengths in governance matters, and their global experience and insights, are expected to be a valuable addition to supporting the board in its responsibilities."

Further, Bargholz commented on Rest's ongoing relationship with JANA.

"JANA continues to be a valued and longstanding partner of Rest, and we thank them for the contribution they've made over more than 30 years, particularly during the reconfiguration of our investments teams and frameworks in recent years," he said.

"I'm pleased that our members will continue to benefit from their strong knowledge of the Australian superannuation industry and the regulatory environment."

WTW head of investments Australia Aongus O'Gorman added that the firm is delighted to be assisting Rest on its journey, helping the fund to continue delivering improvements for members through the key areas of best-practice governance and sustainability.

"Our global footprint, working with many major asset owners around the world, gives us a unique perspective to help create value for clients like Rest," he said.

"In our conversations with Rest, we all acknowledge that growth, the regulatory environment, and internalisation of the investment function create a new set of challenges for major superannuation funds, particularly for governance functions, responsible for oversight."

Rest said the appointment will bolster independent advice within its investment governance framework.