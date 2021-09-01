Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

RIAA has released its annual Responsible Investment Benchmark Report, which shows that the total pool of responsible investments has soared to $1.2 trillion, from $983 billion in 2019.

"Leading practice responsible investment is growing at 15 times the rate that overall Australian professional managed funds have grown - that's a 30% growth compared to a 2% growth," RIAA executive, policy and standards Nicolette Boele said.

"There are three things contributing to this - two growth, one inflows."

The report showed that in 2020, responsible investment funds (as defined by RIAA) outperformed international share and multi-sector growth funds in 2020 across the one-, three- and five-year time horizons, similar to 2019.

However, in the Australian share fund market, responsible investment funds either performed in line the Australia Fund Equity Large Blend benchmark but underperformed the S&P/ASX 300 in 2020 for the three- and five-year time horizons.

The report noted that one possible explanation is "companies with mid- and small-market capitalisation, which are included in the S&P/ ASX 300 but not in the Australia Fund Equity Australia Large Blend, fared better than large market cap equities in 2020 overall".

"There's also been some growth of the leaders doing more responsible investment across more of their assets under management," Boele said.

"There's also the demand side, which covers the inflows that we're seeing. People are moving their money within their own super fund from a mainstream option into responsible options, and also moving between investment managers."

The report noted that overall, funds with leading responsible investment practices, which RIAA calls responsible investment leader, have seen their assets under management grow 30% in 2020, while the remainder of the market shrank by 11%.

"Capital has therefore shifted towards funds demonstrating leading responsible investment practices," the report found.

"The other really surprising factor was that an overwhelming majority -89% - of the money that's managed is managed by managers that claim to make some kind of ESG or sustainability claims," Boele said.

"We know what the leading practice people are doing, but those that are not doing leading practice are seeing outflows and they're putting at risk consumers' best interests, perhaps unintentionally.

"This could come at the cost of the social license of the responsible investment industry, and there is also a small risk that they could break Australian consumer law, which doesn't explicitly cover the financial services sector but can be taken across that."

The report shows that just one quarter of investment managers are practising a leading approach to responsible investment, "highlighting a continuing gap between investment managers that claim to be practising responsible investing and those that can demonstrate they are", RIAA said.