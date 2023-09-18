Newspaper icon
Responsible investment AUM drops: RIAA

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023   12:43PM

Assets under management in the responsible investment industry dropped by nearly $250 billion in 2022, according to the latest Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) report.

For the first time in years, the total responsible investment AUM declined from $1.542 trillion in 2021 to $1.293 trillion in 2022, a $249 billion gap. At the same time, the total managed funds industry dropped from $3.61 trillion in 2021 to $3.57 trillion in 2022.

RIAA attributed this drop to challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2022, but also noted that responsible investment products underperformed wider benchmarks over the short term because responsible investment products tend to exclude mining, energy, and materials sectors, which saw strong performance in 2022.

RIAA has published its annual RI Benchmark report, identifying trends in responsible investment as well as activity within the sector.

RIAA has identified 36%, or $1.3 trillion of total managed assets, being managed in a way that demonstrates a leading approach to responsible investment.

In a panel discussion at the launch of this year's report, EY climate change and sustainability partner Emma Herd commented on the overall findings.

"I think there's a common theme coming through the different questions, which is very much it feels like we're at a reset point of time in the evolution of the responsible investment market," Herd said.

"We've had two decades -arguably more - on what we're measuring, what we're trying to achieve and how do we disclose performance, and we've had a whole period of experimentation in terms of what works for various types of investors.

"We've also had in the last 18 months in particular this period of increased maturity in the surrounding regulatory and mainstream settings as well as well as regulator expectations as well as broader policy engagement with sustainable finance."

The report revealed a strong uptake in capital flowing to more sustainable investments in 2022 with sustainability-themed investments having grown by 46% to reach $235 billion, including almost $30 billion in sustainability-linked loans and $80 billion targeting climate change areas like renewable energy, human rights, biodiversity, and sustainable water management.

Leah Willis, head of client relationships at Australian Ethical, also highlighted "maturity" as a theme in this year's report.

"I think it's important to dig deeper on that and the fact that consumers are still concerned with greenwashing, it's really important that you have those pillars in place where you are differentiating between what is now mainstream - what I would call ESG - and those who I would consider leaders in this space," Willis said.

In addition, RIAA's report also broke down assets under management covered by seven named responsible investment approaches, finding that $790 billion of AUM is covered by corporate engagement and shareholder action, ESG integration on $783 billion and negative screening at $664 billion, a decline from $705 billion in 2021.

Herd commented on the similar totals on corporate engagement and ESG integration.

"The thing that really struck me is how close they all are together, which says to me that a lot of investors are thinking which will work based on which circumstances and what it is that they're trying to achieve," Herd said.

"The strong similarities between response rates on integration and corporate engagement and stewardship feels like a relationship between the two, not just one but both."

