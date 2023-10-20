Renato Mota to leave Insignia Financial

After two decades with the business, Insignia Financial chief executive Renato Mota will exit in February 2024.

In an ASX announcement, Insignia said the decision was a mutual agreement between the business and Mota. It has already commenced the search for his successor.

Today marks Mota's 20 years of service with the company, during which time he's held a number of senior leadership roles.

He first joined Insignia, then IOOF, in October 2003 to work on the group's strategy and communications. Four years later he became general manager, investor solutions before transitioning to general manager of distribution. In 2016 he was named group general manager, wealth management, before taking on the top job in an acting capacity following the fallout from the Royal Commission in 2018.

In June 2019 Mota was officially named chief executive and managing director of the group. Since, the group completed two major acquisitions - ANZ's OnePath pensions and investments business and that of MLC from NAB, eventually creating Insignia Financial.

"Over his time with the group, Renato has been instrumental in transforming IOOF and ultimately Insignia Financial into one of Australia's leading wealth management organisations," Insignia Financial chair Allan Griffiths said.

"His ability to create a purpose-led culture and execute a bold strategy in the face of numerous challenges, including a global pandemic, are marks of his outstanding leadership qualities. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

For his part, Mota said his time with Insignia Financial was a privilege, particularly as chief executive. However, he said he feels now is the "right inflection point to provide the business with fresh perspective to continue the journey."

"To have created an industry leader and purpose-led culture, driven by an ambition to improve the financial wellbeing of all Australians, is something I'll always be proud of. I know I will leave behind an incredibly talented and passionate team who will continue to build the organisation for the benefit of all stakeholders," he said.

"I thank all of our people for their friendship and support, and wish them all the very best."

Insignia said it will disclose the details of Mota's exit package in its annual remuneration report. The group's annual general meeting is slated for November 23. Mota's performance incentives were due to be voted on by shareholders on the day, but the resolution has now been withdrawn.