Regulators prioritise emerging areas of risk

Regulators are prioritising a range of emerging areas of risk across the superannuation industry.

Speaking on a panel at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) in Melbourne, APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis, ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press and Australian Tax Office (ATO) deputy commissioner Emma Rosenzweig shared a few areas of focus.

Rosenzweig said the ATO has just published its major statistics on lost and unclaimed super.

"Since November 2019 when we started doing that up to June last year, we proactively consolidated about 4.7 million accounts with about $7.1 billion in it," she said.

"While we're doing a lot to try and get that money back to where it belongs, there is still $16 billion sitting in both lost accounts which you hold, or unclaimed super which we hold at the ATO, and that's an increase of $2.1 billion since last financial year - that is a lot of money that is not hard at work for members."

She said one in four Australians holds more than one super account which can contribute to individuals losing their super.

"One of the roles you can play in this is making sure that you do stay in touch with your members, that they keep their contact details updated with both you and us, that you encourage them to check ATO Online for any lost super they might have, and hopefully we can work towards actually preventing the growth of this go forward," she said.

She also pointed out that cyber risk remains a priority for APRA and the industry should be ensuring it does what it can to protect both the fund and its members.

"We know that in Australia, there is a very big pot of money that is attractive to scammers," she said.

Cyber risk remains a prevalent threat across the entire financial services industry, Ellis explained, saying fraudulent attempts being used to steal identities and roll over money in a super fund led to the creation of a working group.

"It was decided that a group be set up, focusing on the issues of fraud and security, that's what I wanted to update you on," she explained.

She said the cross-industry working group has met three times since its creation.

"It's got representatives from AIST, FSC and ASFA, Link and Mercer, and all of the regulators as well," she explained.

"It's been an incredibly valuable forum."

She said the group is looking at what might require a coordinated solution as the system is quite connected.

"And the system vulnerability will depend on who's the weakest link. If we can raise the bar, everyone would benefit from that," she said.

She said it's work that is supporting what super funds are already doing.

"It's been a very open conversation, sharing case studies of real-life examples. The focus so far has been on really mapping out the key sorts of milestones in the lifecycle of a member and what might be vulnerabilities along that path," she explained.

She added APRA has been asked if the three-day rule can be extended.

"We have thought about that hard and we've looked at it. The law is not written in a way that we can give blanket relief to the whole industry, so that's not something we can do," she said.

"We will consider individual trustee applications on a case-by-case basis. But it's also important that you consider what you're doing when you're doing roll over requests to make sure you know it is a valid request."

Press explained a major ASIC update is the release of its insurance in superannuation: Industry progress on delivering better outcomes for members report, which came out today.

Press said the review noted several positive and negative changes made by trustees.

"What we found was that many trustees have made changes to the design of their insurance to better meet the needs of their members," she said.

"They've improved the way they use data to monitor those outcomes for members. Many of the trustees have taken steps to streamline their claims processes to make them easier for members, again, something that we think is critically important."

She reinforced this is a time when members need their super funds, and it needs to be as accessible as possible.

"There is always the balancing accessibility with security," she said.

It was also highlighted that several trustees have improved the way they explain insurance offerings to members, which is much more user-friendly.

She said: "Some also included a death, TPD, and income protection claims guide to help members, that's all good stuff."

However, there is still room for improvement.

"We do think that the industry as a whole still needs to lift in this space," she said.

"Ultimately, we want members to have confidence that they're getting value for money from their insurance in their superannuation. And we think that through these improvements that will help us get there."

