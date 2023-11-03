Newspaper icon
Investment

Regal Partners acquires PM Capital

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023   12:40PM

Regal Partners has inked a deal to acquire PM Capital, an investment manager with a core focus on equities and fixed income strategies.

PM Capital was established by its current chair and chief investment officer Paul Moore; it serves Australian retail investors and financial advisory groups. It has more than $2.7 billion in funds under management (FUM) as at September 30.

Regal Partners will pay an initial $20 million in cash for the acquisition, with adjustments based on net debt and working capital. There will also be a deferred and largely conditional consideration, involving the issuance of approximately $130 million in converting redeemable preference shares in Regal, pending its shareholders approval.

Regal also expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings per share in 2024, pre any synergies. The cash component of the consideration for the acquisition is intended to be funded by a combination of existing cash sources and investments on Regal's balance sheet.

Upon finalising the acquisition and factoring in the recent partnership with Taurus Funds Management, Regal's FUM will rise to $10.8 billion.

Regal Partners' chief executive Brendan O'Connor indicated that incorporating PM Capital would enhance Regal's current global equities and credit investment capabilities.

"Paul Moore and his highly experienced investment team are well-recognised as one of Australia's leading long / short equity and fixed income managers, with a strong track record of successfully managing capital for investors for over 25 years," he said.

"We are delighted that Paul and his team have chosen to partner with Regal, and we look forward to meaningfully contributing to the growth of their business over the years ahead."

