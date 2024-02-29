Realindex Investments marks 15 years with rebrand

Realindex Investments is rebranding to better position for long-term global growth.

Going forward, the First Sentier Investors manager will be known as RQI Investors and have a new logo and visual identity.

Chief executive Andrew Francis said the new name embodies the company's evolution and growth.

"It's a nod to our history as Realindex and represents who we are today as a well-established active quantitative equities house," he said.

"We aim to deliver cutting-edge insights to our clients in terms of our research as we pursue the delivery of strong performance."

The manager was established in 2008, with the rebrand coinciding with its 15th birthday celebrations. It now has $28.7 billion in assets under management and 17 team members.

"Over the last 15 years, our team and processes have been tested by a number of different market events and environments. We have learned from these and have evolved our processes, while our conviction has remained unwavering," Francis said.

"We believe this conviction, coupled with our clients' patience, has been rewarded with many of our Value strategies outperforming their respective benchmarks."

He added that, as RQI Investors, the manager is better positioned to realise its ambition for long-term global growth, "given the breadth of our strategies which include global equities, emerging markets and global small companies."

"Although our name has changed, we remain unwavering in our steady conviction in our active investment capabilities, our commitment to our clients and our focus in delivering strong performance," he said.