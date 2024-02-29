Realindex Investments marks 15 years with rebrand

Realindex Investments marks 15 years with rebrandBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 29 FEB 2024 12:39PM
Read more: Realindex Investments, RQI Investors, Andrew Francis, First Sentier Investors
Realindex Investments is rebranding to better position for long-term global growth.
Going forward, the First Sentier Investors manager will be known as RQI Investors and have a new logo and visual identity.
Chief executive Andrew Francis said the new name embodies the company's evolution and growth.
"It's a nod to our history as Realindex and represents who we are today as a well-established active quantitative equities house," he said.
"We aim to deliver cutting-edge insights to our clients in terms of our research as we pursue the delivery of strong performance."
The manager was established in 2008, with the rebrand coinciding with its 15th birthday celebrations. It now has $28.7 billion in assets under management and 17 team members.
"Over the last 15 years, our team and processes have been tested by a number of different market events and environments. We have learned from these and have evolved our processes, while our conviction has remained unwavering," Francis said.
"We believe this conviction, coupled with our clients' patience, has been rewarded with many of our Value strategies outperforming their respective benchmarks."
He added that, as RQI Investors, the manager is better positioned to realise its ambition for long-term global growth, "given the breadth of our strategies which include global equities, emerging markets and global small companies."
"Although our name has changed, we remain unwavering in our steady conviction in our active investment capabilities, our commitment to our clients and our focus in delivering strong performance," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia|
UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role|
HNWI collecting activity stoops: Knight Frank|
Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research|
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Angela Jackson
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY