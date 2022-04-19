Newspaper icon
Economics

Real unemployment far higher than ABS claims: Roy Morgan

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 19 APR 2022   12:37PM

While Australia's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began, there are still millions who remain unemployed or under-employed.

Unemployment and under-employment are rife, with the latest Roy Morgan findings showing that 2.3 million Australians (16.2% of the workforce) fall into these categories.

However, ABS statistics paint a very different picture.

ABS estimated that 563,000 Australians were unemployed (4.0% of the workforce) and 926,000 under-employed (6.6% of the workforce).

The Roy Morgan findings didn't reconcile the underlying causes of this wide-bearing discrepancy with the ABS; however, the market research company did shed light on the somewhat duplicitous misrepresentation of employment statistics.

The findings showed that nearly all the employment growth in the labour market had come from businesses hiring more workers on a part-time basis to cover for isolating employees. These new workers are generally hired on reduced hours.

Since October 2020 when the final COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW, Victoria and the ACT ended, part-time employment increased from 4,281,000 to 4,712,000 - an increase of 431,000. In contrast, during the same time period full-time employment is down by 60,000 to 8,678,000.

Net-net, this equates to an increase of 371,000 employees - all caused by the increase in part-time work.

Unfortunately, as part-time employment increases, under-employment tends to increase at the same time. This March was no different as part-time employment increased by 289,000 and under-employment rose by 93,000 to 1.22 million.

The Roy Morgan report stated: "As long as outbreaks and transmission of COVID-19 is forcing hundreds of thousands of Australians into isolation this trend of higher part-time employment and a high under-employment rate, is set to continue - which means wage growth will remain below expectations."

Scathingly it continued: "Unfortunately media commentators fail to understand that by itself, lower unemployment, will not facilitate wages growth unless this a substantial reduction in the number of Australians who are under-employed."

Compounding the issue of under-employment are rising inflation figures that are outpacing wage growth figures. Rising inflation will put more pressure on workers to earn more money that means more workers in part-time employment will need to work more hours to compensate for inflationary impacts.

With the upcoming Federal election, the findings called on a major party to properly tackle Australia's long-term problem of high labour under-utilisation.

