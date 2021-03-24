NEWS
Regulatory
RBNZ puts Westpac on notice
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   11:40AM

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has instructed Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) to hold additional liquid assets and commission independent reports into its risk governance and liquidity risk management.

The RBNZ has instructed that the first independent report assess Westpac's risk governance and practices that are applied by the board and executive management.

The second report concerns the effectiveness of the actions that WNZL has taken to improve liquidity risk and risk culture following breaches RBNZ and APRA identified last year and.

"Westpac New Zealand acknowledges the importance of liquidity and risk governance obligations and will support the independent reviewers to provide the necessary reports to the Reserve Bank," the bank said in a statement.

"WNZL has taken a number of steps to improve risk governance but recognises more work is required and supports the additional oversight that the independent reports will provide."

The development in New Zealand follows APRA's review into Westpac's risk governance leading both parties agreeing to a court enforceable undertaking (CEU).

The CEU requires Westpac to develop an integrated plan that incorporates all major risk governance remediation programs covering financial and non-financial risks and have independent assurance over the implementation of the plan and report to APRA.

The bank is required to assign accountabilities for delivery of the plan to named executives and board members and incorporate outcomes into remuneration decisions.

In addition, the prudential regulator launched action against the bank over material breaches of liquidity standards relating to incorrect treatment of specific funding and loan products for the purposes of calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR).

