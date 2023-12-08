RBA names new chief economist

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has appointed a chief economist and assistant governor to lead its Economic Group, which comprises the Economic Analysis and Economic Research departments.

Sarah Hunter assumes the position, taking over from Luci Ellis who resigned in July to become Westpac's chief economist, with her tenure beginning on 29 January 2024.

Hunter currently oversees the analysis of current conditions and economic forecasts, providing advice to the government on a spectrum of economic and policy issues in her role as head of macroeconomic conditions at the Commonwealth Treasury.

Previously, Hunter served as a partner at KPMG Australia in the Economics and Tax Centre. She's also played a key role in establishing the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Australian offices at Oxford Economics, where she ultimately ascended to the position of chief economist.

"I am delighted that Sarah will be joining us," RBA governor Michele Bullock said.

"She will bring a unique and diverse perspective to the Bank and the leadership team."

Today, Bullock and the RBA board agreed to a new Statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy released by treasurer Jim Chalmers. This statement reaffirms the government's commitment to RBA independence, set out the agreed approach to meeting the board's objectives, and helps implement the RBA Review recommendations.

"Consistent with the recommendations of the RBA Review, the Statement provides detail about the RBA's inflation and employment goals, including the flexible inflation targeting framework and the Board's role in achieving full employment," Chalmers said.

"Our shared understanding around strengthening decision making, accountability and transparency in monetary policy decisions is also outlined in the Statement. This includes a commitment to maintain high standards of governance to support decision making and public trust."

Meanwhile, the Statement included changes in the appointment process for external members to the RBA board. Going forward, the treasurer will make appointments to the RBA board from a shortlist compiled by a panel that includes the secretary to the Treasury, the RBA governor, and an independent third party.