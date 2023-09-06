RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.1%, however, it flagged that inflation remains too high.

During governor Philip Lowe's last monetary policy meeting, the RBA said its reason for holding rates for the third consecutive month was to buy more time and further assess the impacts of previous hikes.

Since, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed GDP increased by 0.4% in the June quarter, mainly offset by exports and investments.

While the recent pause may have caused temporary relief, the RBA warned that despite inflation passing its peak, the labour market remained tight and future hikes are not off the table.

"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," the RBA said.

"In making its decisions, the board will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

The decision was no surprise to most economists who predicted the hold following a drop in consumer spending and the ease of inflation.

Speaking to Financial Standard, independent economist Nicki Hutley affirmed she is 99% certain that the RBA is done and dusted with hikes.

"It's reasonable to say another one or two rate rises is possible if things don't pan out as quickly as the RBA would like, on the inflation front, and particularly if wages were to pick up more than is currently expected," she said.

"But that certainly isn't the base case; I just don't believe that there's the need for another, I think they've done enough."

On the other hand, VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said with services inflation remaining elevated and unemployment remaining low the risk of further RBA increases later in the year is still a looming threat.

"We are now nearing the end of the hiking cycle, but consumers have no cause to cheer yet," he warned.

"While many, especially homeowners, will welcome today's decision, the reality is that the RBA is still far off its target. We believe the RBA will need to hike one or possibly two times to ensure that inflation falls back into the 2% to 3% band."

HSBC economists Australia, New Zealand and global commodities Paul Bloxham and Jamie Culling agreed that the RBA judged its tightening has been sufficient to get the economy to head in the right direction.

"The past month brought further evidence that consumer spending is slowing, the jobs market is loosening, wage growth remains contained and that inflation has continued to fall," they said.

"It would be fair to judge that, at this stage, the economy is tracking in what the governor has previously described as the narrow pathway to a soft landing," they added.

However, the pair said the path ahead remained unclear.

"At the same time, we are still only early in the journey of getting inflation back to target. And, the RBA has assessed that the balance of risks is still that inflation remains too high for too long."