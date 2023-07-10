RBA deputy governor joins Westpac

Luci Ellis will join Westpac as its new chief economist after almost 15 years with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), succeeding the long-serving Bill Evans.

Ellis will join the bank in October while Evans will stay with the group and transition into the role of senior economic advisor, effective January 2024.

Westpac labelled Ellis one of Australia's most respected economists, following six years as the RBA's deputy governor and eight years heading up its financial stability department.

Previously, she served as a deputy head of the Economic Analysis Department and spent almost two years on secondment at the Bank for International Settlements.

"We are delighted to welcome Luci to Australia's oldest bank," Westpac chief executive Peter King said.

"Luci is a highly qualified and respected economist who will build on Bill's legacy of providing quality economic forecasts for Westpac customers."

Meanwhile, Westpac said Evans has led the bank's economic research and provided valuable insights to the firm and the Australian public.

King added Evans, who originally commenced the role in 1991, has defined the position of a major bank chief economist in Australia.

"Bill has built a legacy of trust and a record of service that is unmatched," he said.

"His generosity and ability to explain the economy in clear and simple terms has meant that Australians from all walks of life have benefited from his considerable knowledge and insight.

King added he is pleased to keep Evans and his 30 years of knowledge in the bank's fold.

"I'm pleased the bank and our customers will continue to have the benefit of Bill's extensive experience and knowledge in his new advisory capacity," he commented.

Ellis' appointment coincides with uncertainty around RBA governor Phillip Lowe's position as the end of his term draws near.

Last month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said a government consultation had opened and Lowes' possible reappointment would be decided by the end of July.

When weighing who should be selected for the top job, Chalmers said there are a range of factors to consider.

"There are all of the usual considerations in that - a person of credibility, a person with experience, and a person able to take the Reserve Bank forward," he said at the time.