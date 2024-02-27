Newspaper icon
RBA appoints operations chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:39PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has named its chief operating officer who will take up the newly created role on March 4.

Susan Woods has been appointed to the post. She has been the assistant governor for corporate services at the RBA since 2018, responsible for information technology and workplace, and the enterprise data office.

The appointment of a chief operating officer was a key recommendation of the RBA review that was released in April 2023.

In her current role, she oversees the delivery of technology-related change, the renovation of the RBA's head office, and the uplift of data governance and strategic planning capabilities.

Woods will work alongside the deputy governor Andrew Hauser and help coordinate between policy, operational and organisational decision-making.

She will work closely with governor Michele Bullock as the RBA continues to implement the changes recommended by the recent review.

Woods is currently the part-time chair of Note Printing Australia.

Before joining the RBA in 2018, Woods was general manager of business technology and transformation at StatePlus, where she was responsible for information technology, the design and implementation of a new operating model for the business, and the enterprise strategic project portfolio.

Before that, she was a partner at Deloitte in strategy and operations consulting and held senior roles with Capgemini and EY.

